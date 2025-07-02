Old National Bancorp Announces Schedule for Second-Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

EVANSVILLE, Ind., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (“Old National”), the holding company of Old National Bank, today announced the following schedule for its second-quarter 2025 earnings release and conference call:

Earnings Release: Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at approximately 7:00 A.M. ET Conference Call: Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. ET Dial-in Numbers: U.S. (800) 715-9871; International: (646) 307-1963; Access code 9394540 Webcast: Via Old National’s Investor Relations website at oldnational.com Webcast Replay: Available approximately one hour after completion of the call, until midnight ET on July 22, 2026, via Old National’s Investor Relations website at oldnational.com Telephone Replay: U.S. (800) 770-2030; International: (647) 362-9199; Access code 9394540. The replay will be available approximately one hour after completion of the call until midnight ET on August 5, 2025

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the fifth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $70 billion of assets and $37 billion of assets under management (including Bremer Financial Corporation on a pro forma basis as of March 31, 2025), Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2025, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" -- an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

