PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for Q2 2025 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrairieSky will release its Q2 2025 results on Monday, July 14, 2025 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky’s Q2 2025 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management’s discussion and analysis will be available on PrairieSky’s website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.

Live call participant registration URL: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4b3e791d098f4a4c844ea1427370d036 Live webcast participant registration (listen in only) URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5a4q5q2j

About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

PrairieSky is a royalty-focused company, generating royalty revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating free cash flow and that represent the largest and most concentrated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

