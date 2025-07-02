Delisting of Securities from The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the American Depositary Shares of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.’s security was suspended on July 30, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares and warrants of noco-noco Inc. noco-noco Inc.’s securities were suspended on November 25, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist common stock and preferred stock of LuxUrban Hotels Inc. LuxUrban Hotels Inc.’s securities were suspended on January 17, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares and warrants of SRIVARU Holding Limited. SRIVARU Holding Limited’s securities were suspended on January 22, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock, unit, and rights of Hudson Acquisition I Corp. Hudson Acquisition I Corp.’s securities were suspended on January 24, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, units, and warrants of Plum Acquisition Corp III. Plum Acquisition Corp. III’s securities were suspended on January 28, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc.’s stock was suspended on January 28, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares and warrants of Procaps Group, SA. Procaps Group, S.A.’s securities were suspended on February 4, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.’s stock was suspended on February 4, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of Stryve Foods, Inc. Stryve Foods, Inc.’s securities were suspended on February 6, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock Class A of Alternus Clean Energy, Inc. Alternus Clean Energy, Inc.’s stock was suspended on February 12, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of T2 Biosystems, Inc. T2 Biosystems, Inc.’s stock was suspended on February 12, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.’s stock was suspended on February 13, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.’s stock was suspended on February 19, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock, warrants, and units of FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on February 26, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, units, and warrants of Valuence Merger Corp I. Valuence Merger Corp. I’s securities were suspended on March 11, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Cutera, Inc. Cutera, Inc.’s stock was suspended on March 13, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Ordinary Shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp.’s security was suspended on March 19, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock, warrants, rights, and units of Goldenstone Acquisition Limited. Goldenstone Acquisition Limited’s securities were suspended on March 26, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Benson Hill, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc.’s stock was suspended on March 27, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock Class A of 23andMe Holding Co. 23andMe Holding Co.’s stock was suspended on March 31, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares, units and rights of Global Lights Acquisition Corp. Global Lights Acquisition Corp’s securities were suspended on April 7, 2025, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares, warrants, rights and units of Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation. Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation’s securities were suspended on April 9, 2025, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.