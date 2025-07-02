PBK Miner Launches Revolutionary One-Click Mining: Cloud-Based AI Mining for Everyone - Starting at Only $10

Carshalton, UK, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PBK Miner, the global leader in AI-driven cloud-based cryptocurrency mining, has launched its groundbreaking “One-Click Mining” feature. For just $10, anyone can start earning daily passive income through cryptocurrency – no technical skills or equipment required.

As the cryptocurrency market rebounds and major currencies such as XRP, Bitcoin, and Ethereum gain momentum, PBK Miner’s new solution is designed for beginners, side income seekers, and passive investors who want to profit from cryptocurrencies without having to deal with mining equipment, electricity costs, or market trading risks.





What is "One-Click Mining"?

As the name suggests, users only need to sign up, choose a mining plan, and start mining. Everything else is handled by PBK Miner’s system.

The platform is powered by PBK Miner’s proprietary AI engine AURA, which automatically transfers your mining power to top cryptocurrencies such as XRP, BTC, ETH, and DOGE to ensure the highest daily returns.

“We built this app for those who want to make money with crypto but are not crypto experts. Whether you’re starting with $10 or $10,000, now anyone can mine like a pro — with just one click,” said PBK Miner CEO.

The challenges of traditional mining:

High hardware costs - mining equipment and GPUs can cost thousands of dollars, making them prohibitive for most newcomers.

- mining equipment and GPUs can cost thousands of dollars, making them prohibitive for most newcomers. Noise, heat, and space - the equipment is noisy, generates a lot of heat, and takes up living or office space.

- the equipment is noisy, generates a lot of heat, and takes up living or office space. High electricity costs - 24/7 operation leads to high electricity costs, which eats into profits.

- 24/7 operation leads to high electricity costs, which eats into profits. Technical barriers - setup involves wallets, software, and mining pools. One mistake and mining is wasted.

PBKMiner One-Click Cloud Mining Advantages:

No equipment required – Just log in with your phone or computer. No need to buy or install anything.

– Just log in with your phone or computer. No need to buy or install anything. Zero maintenance, zero electricity costs – All mining is run in PBK Miner's secure enterprise-level cloud infrastructure.

– All mining is run in PBK Miner's secure enterprise-level cloud infrastructure. Daily stable income – The system automatically mines the most profitable currencies for you in real time.

– The system automatically mines the most profitable currencies for you in real time. Instant withdrawal – Profits can be withdrawn daily. No lock-in period. No waiting.

– Profits can be withdrawn daily. No lock-in period. No waiting. Starting from only $10 – Great for beginners. Low entry threshold and high convenience.

Get started in three easy steps:

Sign up– Sign up at pbkminer.com and get your free $10 welcome bonus Choose a plan– Plans start at just $10, with short-term and long-term options available Start mining– Sit back and let PBK Miner’s AI engine mine the most profitable coins for you

Mining plan examples:

$100 plan - 2-day term - earn $3.5 per day

$1,000 plan - 10-day term - earn $13.50 per day

$5,000 plan - 30-day term - earn $77.50 per day

$10,000 plan - 45-day term - earn $165 per day

All plans guarantee full return of principal at maturity. Earnings can be withdrawn at any time during the contract period.

PBK Miner is trusted by more than 8 million users in 183 countries.

Since 2019, PBK Miner has helped millions of users, from everyday investors to crypto professionals, generate passive income through smart mining strategies. The secure cloud-based platform supports mining of XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC, and SOL.

This year alone, PBK Miner has seen a surge of over 378% in mining contract purchases, solidifying its position as the platform for earning crypto without technical or trading barriers.

“Whether you’re 18 or 80, as long as you have $10, you can start mining right away. It really is that simple,” added the PBK Miner CEO.

Ready to get started?

PBK Miner is offering a limited-time bonus for new users. Sign up now to get $10 in free crypto and start earning daily income with XRP and other popular cryptocurrencies.

About PBK Miner

Founded in 2019, PBK Miner is a global leader in cloud-based cryptocurrency mining and AI-driven DeFi solutions. The platform supports XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC, and SOL mining, providing low-risk, high-return cryptocurrency income opportunities to more than 8 million users worldwide. Join PBK Miner and create the future of decentralized finance.

For more information, please visit: https://pbkminer.com

PBK Miner

info@pbkminer.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.