Euroseas Ltd. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

ATHENS, Greece, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today that its Board of Directors has called an annual meeting of the shareholders to be held on July 23, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at the offices of Seward & Kissel LLP, located at 901 K Street NW, Suite 800, Washington, DC 20001.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2025, are entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting, or any adjournments or postponements thereof. The Company’s Proxy Statement, annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company’s audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Annual Report”), and certain other related materials may be found on the Company’s website at https://euroseas.agmdocuments.com/agm2025.html.

Any shareholder may receive a hard copy of the Company’s proxy materials, including its Annual Report, free of charge upon written request to the Company at 4 Messogiou & Evropis Street, 151 24 Maroussi, Greece.

About Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. The Company has a fleet of 22 vessels, including 15 Feeder containerships and 7 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 22 containerships have a cargo capacity of 67,494 teu. After the delivery of two intermediate containership newbuildings in the fourth quarter of 2027, Euroseas’ fleet will consist of 24 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 76,094 teu.

Visit the Company’s website www.euroseas.gr