LocalRank.so Crosses 2 Million Citations Placed, Cementing Role as the Best Local Citation Service

New York, NY, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LocalRank.so, the all-in-one local SEO platform built for agencies, announced today it has officially surpassed 2 million citations placed across its growing customer base — a major milestone that reinforces its position as the go-to platform for scalable, accurate, and agency-friendly local citation services.

Designed to help local SEO agencies scale revenue without scaling headcount, LocalRank.so simplifies everything from citation building and auditing to reputation management and reporting. With its milestone of 2 million citations, the platform has now helped thousands of agencies boost client visibility in local search, improve NAP consistency, and streamline local SEO workflows.

“This milestone isn’t just a vanity metric,” said Jacky Chou, Founder and CEO at LocalRank.so. “It’s proof that agencies are hungry for tools that help them move faster, deliver results, and grow without adding overhead. Hitting 2 million citations placed — without sacrificing quality — shows we’re solving real problems at scale.”

Built for Scale, Without Sacrificing Quality

Unlike outdated citation services that rely on manual labor or fragmented workflows, LocalRank.so automates the heavy lifting while maintaining granular control over listings. Agencies can onboard new clients in minutes, manage hundreds of locations from a single dashboard, and access audit-ready reports with a click.

Recent platform upgrades have included:

Bulk Citation Management for multi-location brands

for multi-location brands White-labeled Reporting for seamless client delivery

for seamless client delivery AI-Powered Audits that spot and prioritize inconsistencies

that spot and prioritize inconsistencies Built-in Integrations with top CRMs and GMB management tools

Agencies Are Taking Notice

With 5,000+ agencies onboarded and consistent month-over-month growth, LocalRank.so has become a trusted tool for SEO teams seeking efficiency, transparency, and results. Its emphasis on clean UX, responsive support, and no-fluff pricing has resonated across the SMB and franchise marketing space.

Looking Ahead

Following this 2-million citation milestone, LocalRank.so is investing in next-gen automations, new location tracking features, and expanded global listing coverage — all designed to support its agency partners as they grow.

