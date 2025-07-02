Carbon Done Right Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

VANCOUVER, BC, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. ("Carbon Done Right" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C), a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company, is pleased to announce it has completed the shares for debt settlement previously announced on May 12.



The Company has settled an aggregate of $172,487.50 (US$125,000) of indebtedness owed to a certain arm's length creditor through the issuance of 11,499,166 common shares at a deemed issuance price of $0.015 per share. The indebtedness relates to a promissory note issued to the Company in 2024. The Company determined to satisfy the indebtedness with common shares to preserve its cash for working capital. The common shares issued in satisfaction of the indebtedness will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance.



About Carbon Done Right



Carbon Done Right is an owner and operator of nature-based carbon assets that serves the growing demand for carbon credits from companies seeking to meet their Net Zero goals. The Company achieves this by investing in the exploration, restoration and management of terrestrial and marine systems that can either be protected to enhance the sequestration of greenhouse gases or restored from a degraded status to fully productive ecosystems. The Company’s dedication to environmental stewardship and its robust pipeline of carbon credit projects makes it a trusted partner to the largest buyers of carbon credits in the world, in the fight against climate change. Carbon Done Right deploys capital at risk under various arrangements (including cooperation, assignment, and production sharing agreements) with government engagement in various suitable jurisdictions around the world including Sierra Leone, Yucatan, Guyana and Suriname.



On behalf of the Board of Directors



“James Tansey”

James Tansey

Chief Executive Officer



For further information please contact:



Carbon Done Right Developments Inc.

James Tansey, Chief Executive Officer

Email: james.tansey@klimatx.com



http://www.klimatx.com



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements



Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively “forward looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “will”, “intends” “expects” and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the Offering and the ongoing business of the Company. Carbon Done Right cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Carbon Done Right including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Carbon Done Right. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.



The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Carbon Done Right does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.



