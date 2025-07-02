Dundee Corporation Provides Update on Android Transaction Timing

TORONTO, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (the “Corporation”) today provided an update regarding the previously announced sale of Android Industries. Since the signing of the binding Share Purchase Agreement, the parties have made meaningful progress in satisfying the required conditions precedent to closing. The majority of these conditions have been met. However, key remaining third-party consents remain outstanding and have taken longer to secure than anticipated.

All parties remain committed to the transaction and continue to work toward a successful completion, however, the final timing of closing remains uncertain and will depend on resolution of the remaining items. The Corporation will keep the market informed as material updates become available.

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION:

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent mining-focused holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. The Corporation is primarily engaged in acquiring mineral resource assets. The Corporation operates with the objective of unlocking value through strategic investments in mining projects globally. Our team conducts due diligence in order to assess the geological, technical, environmental, and financial merits and risks of each project and looks to deploy capital where it can either seek to generate investment returns or where the Corporation can collaborate with operating partners and take strategic partnerships through direct interests in mining operations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Dundee Corporation’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dundee Corporation’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Annual Information Form of Dundee Corporation and subsequent filings made with securities commissions in Canada. Dundee Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

