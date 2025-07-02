Crypto Tax Breaks Are Here — DEAL Mining Launches New User Incentive Program

San Francisco, CA, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a major turning point for the cryptocurrency industry, a pivotal amendment has been proposed to national financial legislation that would exempt small-scale crypto transactions and rewards from mining and staking from double taxation. This bold legislative step is expected to significantly lower the barriers to entry for everyday investors and marks a broader shift in global sentiment, from suppression to support.

To help new users take immediate advantage of this policy transformation, DEAL Mining, a leading cryptocurrency cloud mining platform, has announced a new user incentive program offering a $15 instant bonus and zero-barrier entry to mining.

“This amendment signals a new era for digital assets,” a DEAL Mining spokesperson said. “We are committed to helping ordinary people benefit from crypto without needing technical skills or high capital investment.”

A Game-Changer for Crypto Adoption

The proposed changes to financial regulations could reshape the global crypto market by reducing the cost and complexity traditionally associated with crypto mining and investing. With hardware expenses, technical knowledge, and tax burdens historically keeping retail investors at bay, these changes are expected to unlock a wave of mainstream adoption.

However, even with favorable legislation, many people still face technical and financial hurdles when entering the crypto space. This is exactly the problem DEAL Mining aims to solve.

About DEAL Mining

Founded in 2016, DEAL Mining is one of the world’s most trusted cloud mining platforms, serving millions of users globally. The platform leverages AI-powered smart contracts, green-energy computing infrastructure, and multi-currency compatibility to provide a low-risk, passive income opportunity in the digital economy.

With DEAL Mining, users don’t need to build or maintain hardware or have any prior technical experience. Simply register, choose a contract, and start earning daily rewards from professional-grade mining operations.

How to Get Started

Starting your crypto journey with DEAL Mining is fast and easy:

Register an account at https://DEALMining.com

Select a mining plan based on your goals and budget Start mining instantly using DEAL’s cloud infrastructure Receive daily rewards automatically in your account

New users receive a $15 welcome bonus and can earn $0.60 per day by activating a free starter contract.



The following is a stable DEAL Mining cloud mining contract example:





Why Choose DEAL Mining?

Multi-currency payouts : Supports DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDT, USDC, BNB, SOL, XRP, and more





: Supports DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDT, USDC, BNB, SOL, XRP, and more Top-tier security : Protected by McAfee® and Cloudflare®, with 100% uptime





: Protected by McAfee® and Cloudflare®, with 100% uptime AI-optimized mining : Maximizes resource efficiency and profitability





: Maximizes resource efficiency and profitability Cross-platform access : Available on PC, Android, and iOS





: Available on PC, Android, and iOS Referral rewards : Earn up to 4.5% in USD for inviting friends





: Earn up to 4.5% in USD for inviting friends 24/7 technical support: Live assistance for global users

A Timely Opportunity

The global shift toward supportive crypto regulation — led by the United States — is a strong signal that the digital economy is maturing. As tax burdens ease and new investor protections take shape, platforms like DEAL Mining offer a trusted, user-friendly gateway into the world of digital asset creation.

Whether you’re a first-time investor or looking to diversify your portfolio, DEAL Mining allows you to participate in this new wave of crypto opportunity fairly, securely, and without any technical expertise.

Start your crypto mining journey today and tap into the digital dividend era.

Email: info@DEALMining.com

Website: https://DEALMining.com

App Download: https://DEALMining.com/xml/index.html#/app

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor