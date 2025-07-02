Victoria Uber Drivers Secure Historic First Union Certification with UFCW Canada

VICTORIA, British Columbia, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uber drivers in Victoria, B.C. have secured a landmark victory, with the B.C. Labour Relations Board officially certifying their union under UFCW Canada — the first union certification of its kind for Uber drivers anywhere in the world.

This breakthrough signals the start of a new chapter, with Victoria leading the way as the first Canadian city where gig workers have successfully unionized to demand better protections and rights.

The drivers’ campaign focused on securing core workplace protections—such as improved health and safety measures, transparency in the app’s rating system, and fair processes for account deactivations. With certification secured, Victoria Uber drivers can now move forward to negotiate a first-of-its-kind collective agreement.

“This is a defining moment for the labour movement in Canada,” says Shawn Haggerty, UFCW Canada National President. “The certification of Uber drivers in Victoria shows that workers in every sector—even in the platform economy—can organize and win. These drivers are setting a national precedent, and UFCW Canada is committed to supporting them every step of the way as they work toward a strong, fair first agreement.”

“This certification is a powerful reminder that platform workers are not alone—they have the right to organize, to be heard, and to fight for fairness,” says Pablo Godoy, UFCW Canada Director of Emerging Sectors. “Certification means drivers will now have a formal seat at the table to shape their work and build lasting protections in the platform economy. Victoria’s Uber drivers are leading the way in building a more just future for all app-based workers, and we’re proud to stand with them as they prepare to negotiate a historic first contract.”

“Victoria’s Uber drivers have opened the door for app-based workers in British Columbia,” says UFCW Canada Local 1518 President Patrick Johnson. “We’re committed to having their back as they negotiate an agreement that honors their historic achievement and sets a new standard for fairness and respect in the digital economy.”

UFCW Canada has played a key role in working with the Government of British Columbia to develop laws and regulations that support platform workers — including providing input on the introduction of basic standards and workers’ compensation protections that were previously unavailable to this sector in Canada.

Since signing a national agreement with Uber in 2022, UFCW Canada has been providing drivers with support and advocacy when encountering disputes on the app. UFCW Canada has filed over 4,000 cases on behalf of drivers, resulting in restored account access or positive resolutions to their disputes.

MEDIA ADVISORY:

Members of the media are invited to attend a press conference where Victoria Uber drivers and UFCW Canada will announce a historic first union certification for app-based workers in Canada.

This historic achievement marks the first time Uber drivers in Canada have formally unionized and makes these workers among the first in the world to receive labour board–granted union certification — setting a powerful precedent for platform workers across the country and around the globe.

When:

Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. (PST)

Where:

Hotel Grand Pacific — North Pender Island Ballroom

463 Belleville Street, Victoria, B.C.

What:

Media conference announcing union certification

Who:

Victoria Uber drivers

Representatives from UFCW Canada

Special guests and supporters





Media availability:

Speakers will be available for interviews following the press conference.

