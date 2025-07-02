FLUENT Corp Announces Appointment of Peter Shumlin to Its Board of Directors

TAMPA, Fla., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLUENT Corp. (CSE: FNT.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) (“FLUENT” or the “Company”), today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed Peter Shumlin as a director of FLUENT Corp, effective Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Mr. Shumlin joins the Board as a nominee of The Hawthorne Collective, Inc., expanding FLUENT’s board from seven to eight members.

Bill Smith, Executive Chair of the Board, commented, “Governor Shumlin brings a unique combination of public policy experience, entrepreneurial acumen, and a deep commitment to health equity. As FLUENT enters its next phase of disciplined growth and market expansion, his insight into state-level regulatory frameworks and national healthcare trends will help position the Company for long-term value creation.”

Governor Peter Shumlin served as the 81st Governor of Vermont from 2011 to 2017. His public service career spans nearly three decades, including time as a Vermont House Representative and as a longtime State Senator for the Windham District. A vocal advocate for healthcare reform and compassionate care access, Governor Shumlin also chaired the Democratic Governors Association and has remained an active entrepreneur in both educational travel and real estate sectors.

“I’m pleased to join the FLUENT Board at a time when the cannabis sector is undergoing both challenge and transformation,” said Governor Shumlin. “The FLUENT team has demonstrated resilience, operational excellence, and a clear vision for responsible growth. I look forward to helping shape strategies that strengthen the Company’s position in key markets and deliver value to shareholders.”

Robert Beasley, Chief Executive Officer and Director of FLUENT, added, “Governor Shumlin brings both a strategic and value-driven perspective that complements our mission. His leadership in healthcare, education, and public service will serve us well as we deepen our commitment to patients and expand into more progressive cannabis markets across the U.S.”

The appointment underscores FLUENT’s focus on strengthening its leadership bench as the Company scales operations, expands its product portfolio, and pursues new growth opportunities in the evolving cannabis landscape.

About FLUENT Corp.

FLUENT Corp. ("FLUENT"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by FLUENT's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail experience. FLUENT produces an assortment of cannabis products under a diverse portfolio of brands including MOODS, Knack, Wandr, Bag-O and Hyer Kind. FLUENT operates in Florida, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, FLUENT employs more than 700 employees across 8 cultivation and manufacturing facilities and 42 active retail locations and a wholesale division, ENTOURAGE, which services third party retailers in New York. For more information on the company wholesale division ENTOURAGE, please visit https://entouragewholesale.com/.

FLUENT’s Common Shares trade on the CSE under the symbol “FNT.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

Investor Relations Contact

investors@getFLUENT.com

Media Contact:

press@getFLUENT.com