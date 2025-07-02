Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO); CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD); Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC); and Virtu Financial Inc. (NYSE: VIRT): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf as Key Developments Occur in Underlying Class Actions

PHILADELPHIA, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) Shareholder Class Action Stayed Pending Mediation:

A federal securities fraud class action alleging that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO), and certain of its officers failed to make proper disclosures to investors, has been stayed pending settlement mediation.

AdaptHealth shareholders who have continuously held AdaptHealth shares since prior to January 5, 2021, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. Learn more or join by clicking https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/adapthealth-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY: A federal securities fraud class action against AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) and certain of its offcires has been stayed pending settlement mediation. The underlying complaint alleges that AdaptHealth, via certain of its senior executives, orchestrated a scheme to overcharge CMS and other insurance providers by submitting improper billing codes for diabetes equipment. The Complaint further alleges that to facilitate this scheme, AdaptHealth and certain of its senior executives made numerous false and misleading statements to investors during the Class Period, and that as a result of these misrepresentations, AdaptHealth common stock traded at artificially inflated prices.

On May 28, 2025, the parties in the class action informed the Court that “Lead Plaintiffs and Defendants have agreed to schedule a mediation.

On June 24, the Court Ordered a stay in the case pending the outcome of mediation proceedings.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you are a current AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) shareholder who has held AdaptHealth shares since prior to January 5, 2021, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/adapthealth-shareholder-investigation/, contact us at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. $AHCO #AdaptHealth

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) Shareholder Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Current CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) shareholders who have held CorMedix shares since prior to October 16, 2019, can now seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/cormedix-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

Why? As alleged in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, Cormedix (NASDAQ: CRMD), via certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made material misrepresentations concerning the following: (i) deficiencies existed with respect to DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; (ii) in light of the foregoing deficiencies, the FDA was unlikely to approve the DefenCath NDA for CRBSIs in its present form; (iii) Defendants had downplayed the true scope of the deficiencies with DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On June 30, 2025, the court denied Defendants’ motion to dismiss the complaint, determining that Plaintiffs had adequately alleged material misrepresentations; scienter (either (1) a motive and opportunity to commit fraud or (2) "circumstantial evidence of either reckless or conscious behavior”); and loss causation.

What You Can Do Now: Current CorMedix shareholders who have held CorMedix shares since prior to October 16, 2019, can now seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.

If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/cormedix-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. #CorMedix $CRMD

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) Shareholder Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

If you are a Current Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) shareholder who has held Napco shares since prior to November 7, 2022, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Click here to join or learn more: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/Napco-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

Why? Key allegations in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint against the company and certain of its officers have survived a motion to dismiss. That complaint alleges that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), through certain of its officers and directors, made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Napco failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls regarding cost of goods sold ("COGS") and inventory; (2) Napco downplayed the severity of material weaknesses regarding their internal controls; (3) Napco’s unaudited financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included “certain errors” such as overstating inventory and understanding net COGS, resulting in overstated gross profit, operating income and net income for each period; (4) as a result, Napco would need to restate its previously filed unaudited financial statements for certain periods; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On April 11, 2025, the federal court determined that key allegations would survive Defendants’ motion to dismiss the complaint. In so holding, the court determined “Plaintiffs have adequately stated Exchange Act claims by pleading scienter [knowledge of wrongdoing] through defendants’ unusual stock sales and by plausibly alleging loss causation between the corrective announcement and stock price drop. Plaintiffs have also stated Securities Act claims against Napco and the underwriter defendants.” . . . “Taking the well-pleaded facts as true, there is no question that plaintiffs have adequately pled scienter. First, the stock sales were highly unusual in timing and amount. As to amount, the total proceeds of over $108 million from stock sales by the officer defendants weigh in favor of a motive. . . . And the officer defendants sold hefty percentages of their holdings – 48.5% for Soloway and 45.5% for Buchel.”

What To Do Now: If you have held Napco shares since before November 7, 2022 and would like to learn more about this matter, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/Napco-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $NSSC #NAPCO

Virtu Financial Inc. (NYSE: VIRT) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss and SEC Reaches Tentative Settlement:

A federal securities fraud class action alleging that Virtu Financial Inc. (NYSE: VIRT), and certain of its officers failed to make proper disclosures to investors has survived a motion to dismiss and the Securities and Exchange Commission action against Virtu has reached a tentative settlement.

Virtu shareholders who have continuously held Virtu shares since prior to November 7, 2018, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. Learn more or join by clicking https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/Virtu-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY: Key allegations of an underlying federal securities fraud class action complaint have survived Defendants’ motion to dismiss the complaint. That complaint alleges that Virtu Financial Inc. (NYSE: VIRT), via certain of its officers and directors, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (ii) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company’s operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

According to the Court’s Order, "essentially anyone at Virtu, including its proprietary traders" could directly access this material non-public information from at least January 2018 through April 2019, and to do so, Virtu traders only needed to use a "widely known and frequently shared username and password."

"The court concludes that plaintiff's 'inference of scienter,' [inference that defendants knew their statements or omissions were false or misleading or acted with reckless disregard for the truth] supported by circumstantial evidence of defendants' reckless failure to inform its investors about the FS Database issue, is 'cogent and at least as compelling as' defendants' opposing inference that they identified the FS Database issue, rectified it, and self-reported it to the SEC, while continuously updating the market on the fact of and substance of the resultant SEC investigation."

On July 1, 2025, The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Virtu Financial Inc. told a New York federal judge they have struck a tentative deal to end a lawsuit accusing the broker-dealer of failing to adequately protect customer data.

The parties said in a joint letter to U.S. District Judge John Koeltl that "settlement terms were

identified that are acceptable to the defendants and that the SEC staff are prepared to recommend that the Commission accept . . . . We respectfully submit this joint letter to inform the court that the parties have been productively engaged in settlement discussions and anticipate that they will be able to reach a final agreement in the near future.”

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO NOW: If you are a current Virtu (NYSE: VIRT) shareholder who has held Virtu stock since on or before November 7, 2018, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/Virtu-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085. $VIRT #VirtuFinancial

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com