Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) Faces Securities Class Action Amid Protocol Change and FDA’s Clinical Hold on Gene Therapy Trial – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A securities class action lawsuit styled Ho v. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., et al., No. 3:25-cv-10049 (D. N.J.) has been filed and seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Rocket Pharmaceuticals securities between February 27, 2025 and May 26, 2025.

The lawsuit comes after investors saw the price of their shares in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) crash over 60% on May 27, 2025 as a result of the company’s announcement that the FDA put a clinical hold on its Phase 2 pivotal trial for RP-A501, an experimental therapy intended to treat patients with a rare gene disorder called Danon disease.

Hagens Berman urges Rocket Pharmaceuticals investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.

Class Period: Feb. 27, 2025 – May 26, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Aug. 11, 2025

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/rckt

Contact the Firm Now: RCKT@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

The Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) Securities Class Action:

The litigation focuses on the propriety of Rocket Pharmaceutical’s disclosures about the trial protocol being implemented in the RP-A501 Phase 2 trial.

More specifically, the complaint alleges that Rocket Pharmaceuticals made materially false and misleading statements while failing to disclose to investors: (1) the true state of RP-A501’s safety and clinical trial protocol; (2) that the company knew Serious Adverse Events (“SAEs”), including patient’s deaths, were at risk; and (3) that the company amended the trials protocol to introduce a novel immunomodulatory agent to the pretreatment regimen.

Investors learned the truth on May 27, 2025, when the company revealed that the FDA put a clinical hold on its Phase 2 study after a patient suffered a SAE and ultimately died. During the May 27, 2025 update call, in response to analysts’ questions, management revealed that the company amended the trial protocol “several months ago[.]” The analysts were seemingly unaware of the company’s amendments before this update call.

This news drove the price of Rocket Pharmaceutical’s shares crashing $3.94 (-62%) the same day.

“We’re investigating claims that Rocket Pharmaceuticals may have misled investors about its Phase 2 protocol and whether it secretly amended it without first notifying the FDA and investors,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Rocket Pharmaceuticals and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, submit your losses now »

If you’d like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the Rocket Pharmaceuticals case and our investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Rocket Pharmaceuticals should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email RCKT@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.