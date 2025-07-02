SunnyMining launches free cloud mining service, supporting mainstream currencies such as BTC, DOGE, and LTC

No mining machine or technology required, new users will receive a $15 computing power reward upon registration, and can easily start daily crypto-income mode

Santa Clara County, California, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the demand for low-threshold mining in the crypto market continues to grow, cloud mining platform SunnyMining announced the launch of a new free mining service that supports mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC). Users do not need to purchase equipment or have a technical background. They can participate in mining and obtain daily income through mobile phones or computers.

This service is designed for entry-level users, mobile users, and investors who want to build passive income. It features a lightweight experience of "one-click mining, automatic settlement, and multiple currency selection". At the same time, it cooperates with AI computing power scheduling system and green energy technology to improve mining efficiency and reduce resource consumption.


Product highlights

No equipment required: No mining machine, server or configuration required, users can mine directly through the web page or App;

Multi-currency support: Currently supports BTC, DOGE, LTC, and plans to open more assets in the future;

Automatic income distribution: The system automatically settles daily without manual intervention;

Real-time computing power management: You can view income data, computing power usage and mining progress in real time;

Flexible operation experience: Supports pause, currency switching, and custom strategies without downloading complicated programs.

New user benefits and contract mechanism

SunnyMining provides $15 computing power reward for newly registered users, and $0.6 free mining income per day, supporting direct mining of BTC, DOGE and LTC.

The platform also launches a variety of contract types to cover the needs of users with different budgets and cycle preferences:

Classic contract: short cycle, low threshold, suitable for experience users;

Flexible contract: stable income, flexible cycle;

Advanced contract: suitable for long-term holders, enjoy high computing power and optimized returns.

All contracts are automatically operated, no operation is required, and daily settlement is required.

Flexible contract example:

contractInvestment AmountcycleTotal income
New Learner Experience Contract$1002 Day$100 + $8
Genesis Contract Plan I$6007 Day$600 + $54.6
Genesis Contract Plan II$1,20010 Day$1,000 + $160.8
Enhanced Contract Plan I$5,00022 Day$5,000 + $1,584
Enhanced Contract Plan II$8,00027 Day$8000 + $3218
Enhanced Contract Plan III$1200035 Day$12000 + $6468
Advanced Contract Plan I$23,00042 Day$23,000 + $15,359

Affiliate promotion plan is open, with up to 4.5% reward

In addition to personal mining income, SunnyMining has also launched an affiliate plan. Users can recommend others to register and participate in mining through exclusive invitation links, and receive up to 4.5% of the computing power reward rebate, creating a long-term growth income model.

Promote the popularization of mining and create a new entry point for all people to participate

SunnyMining said that the launch of the free cloud mining plan is an important strategic step to promote the "de-equipmentization and de-technical threshold" of crypto mining. In the future, the platform will further strengthen the global node layout, optimize mining efficiency, and introduce more mainstream crypto assets to help more ordinary users easily participate in the digital asset economy.

For more details and registration, visit:

Official website: https://www.sunnymining.com

Client download: https://sunnymining.com/download/

Email consultation: info@sunnymining.com


Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
