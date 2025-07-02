SunnyMining launches free cloud mining service, supporting mainstream currencies such as BTC, DOGE, and LTC

Santa Clara County, California, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the demand for low-threshold mining in the crypto market continues to grow, cloud mining platform SunnyMining announced the launch of a new free mining service that supports mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC). Users do not need to purchase equipment or have a technical background. They can participate in mining and obtain daily income through mobile phones or computers.

This service is designed for entry-level users, mobile users, and investors who want to build passive income. It features a lightweight experience of "one-click mining, automatic settlement, and multiple currency selection". At the same time, it cooperates with AI computing power scheduling system and green energy technology to improve mining efficiency and reduce resource consumption.





Product highlights

No equipment required: No mining machine, server or configuration required, users can mine directly through the web page or App;

Multi-currency support: Currently supports BTC, DOGE, LTC, and plans to open more assets in the future;

Automatic income distribution: The system automatically settles daily without manual intervention;

Real-time computing power management: You can view income data, computing power usage and mining progress in real time;

Flexible operation experience: Supports pause, currency switching, and custom strategies without downloading complicated programs.



New user benefits and contract mechanism

SunnyMining provides $15 computing power reward for newly registered users, and $0.6 free mining income per day, supporting direct mining of BTC, DOGE and LTC.

The platform also launches a variety of contract types to cover the needs of users with different budgets and cycle preferences:

Classic contract: short cycle, low threshold, suitable for experience users;

Flexible contract: stable income, flexible cycle;

Advanced contract: suitable for long-term holders, enjoy high computing power and optimized returns.

All contracts are automatically operated, no operation is required, and daily settlement is required.

Flexible contract example:





contract Investment Amount cycle Total income New Learner Experience Contract $100 2 Day $100 + $8 Genesis Contract Plan I $600 7 Day $600 + $54.6 Genesis Contract Plan II $1,200 10 Day $1,000 + $160.8 Enhanced Contract Plan I $5,000 22 Day $5,000 + $1,584 Enhanced Contract Plan II $8,000 27 Day $8000 + $3218 Enhanced Contract Plan III $12000 35 Day $12000 + $6468 Advanced Contract Plan I $23,000 42 Day $23,000 + $15,359

Affiliate promotion plan is open, with up to 4.5% reward

In addition to personal mining income, SunnyMining has also launched an affiliate plan. Users can recommend others to register and participate in mining through exclusive invitation links, and receive up to 4.5% of the computing power reward rebate, creating a long-term growth income model.



Promote the popularization of mining and create a new entry point for all people to participate

SunnyMining said that the launch of the free cloud mining plan is an important strategic step to promote the "de-equipmentization and de-technical threshold" of crypto mining. In the future, the platform will further strengthen the global node layout, optimize mining efficiency, and introduce more mainstream crypto assets to help more ordinary users easily participate in the digital asset economy.



For more details and registration, visit:

Official website: https://www.sunnymining.com

Client download: https://sunnymining.com/download/

Email consultation: info@sunnymining.com





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.