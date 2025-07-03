AAS MINER releases AI intelligent BTC mining system, opening a new era of fully automatic passive income!

Hale, Altrincham, United Kingdom, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







With the rapid development of the blockchain industry, Bitcoin (BTC) mining has entered a new stage of "competing for intelligence and efficiency" from the extensive competition of "competing for equipment and electricity costs". In 2025, AAS MINER will lead the industry innovation and officially launch the self-developed AI intelligent BTC cloud mining system, bringing a revolutionary way of digital asset appreciation to global users.

Whether you are a cryptocurrency novice or an investor who wants to establish a stable passive income channel, AAS MINER will open up an efficient path for you to easily obtain BTC income without investing a lot of time and equipment.

1. AI intelligent BTC cloud mining: higher efficiency, lower cost, simpler operation

Traditional Bitcoin mining faces problems such as high hardware investment, high electricity cost, and complex management. AAS MINER uses AI algorithms to fully automatically optimize and schedule the mining process. Users do not need to understand technology or own mining machines. They can automatically participate in Bitcoin mining with just one click.

Core advantage analysis: AAS MINER AI intelligent mining system

(1) Intelligent mining strategy adjustment

AAS MINER's AI system monitors the computing power, mining difficulty, and block reward changes of the entire Bitcoin network in real time, and automatically determines the most suitable time and mining pool for mining. The system can flexibly switch to the mining pool with the fastest block explosion speed and the best profit, avoiding users from losing money due to "missing the best time".

For example: When the current block rate of a mining pool is high, AI will prioritize the computing power to the mining pool to improve profit efficiency.

(2)Dynamic computing power allocation and energy consumption optimization

The AI ​​system can optimize computing power distribution in real time based on multi-dimensional indicators such as energy usage, electricity costs, and server operating loads of data centers around the world. It will automatically allocate mining tasks to server nodes with lower electricity prices, better performance, and more stable operation, reducing resource waste and increasing the output capacity of unit computing power.

This not only greatly saves mining costs, but also improves the overall rate of return, achieving a win-win effect of "saving energy and making money".

(3) Low-latency and high-frequency mining scheduling

The AAS MINER AI system has powerful high-frequency data processing and low-latency response capabilities, which can quickly capture changes in the blockchain network and complete computing power adjustments and mining strategy switching within milliseconds. In this way, each computing power can be accurately and efficiently invested in the most valuable mining tasks, avoiding loss of revenue caused by computing power waste or delays.

Simply put: system mining "responds faster, schedules more accurately, and makes more stable profits."

2. Cloud mining architecture: No mining machine is needed, everyone can mine BTC







AAS MINER adopts a fully managed cloud mining model. The platform deploys high-performance computing centers around the world. Users can purchase computing power shares through the web page or APP. The system will automatically assign tasks, run continuously, and produce income regularly.

(1) No need to buy mining machines, install software, or consume electricity

(2)No geographical restrictions, users around the world can participate

(3)Automatic operation 24 hours a day, real "after-sleep income"

This is a true "popularization of BTC mining", and ordinary people can participate as efficiently as institutions.

3. Daily settlement income: creating a stable and sustainable source of passive income







The AI ​​mining system brings not only technological progress, but also an upgrade of the income model.

In AAS MINER, all income is settled on a daily basis and automatically transferred to the user's account, which can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time. Users can continue to compound the BTC computing power in their hands just like establishing a "digital savings account".

Highlights of the income mechanism:

(1) Automatic dividends are paid daily without manual operation

(2) Income reinvestment" can be turned on to continuously increase the scale of computing power

(3) The platform provides a visualization chart of income to clearly grasp the changes in assets

(4) Support long-term lock-up reward plan with a higher annualized rate of return

Whether it is to create an additional income or to make a long-term layout of digital assets, AAS MINER provides users with a stable and secure passive income solution.

4. Security and compliance: double protection of funds and privacy







AAS MINER is not only technologically advanced, but also fully meets international standards in terms of compliance and security:

(1) The platform operates legally and compliantly

(2) User assets are managed by a cold and hot wallet separation mechanism to avoid the risk of hot wallet theft

(3) The system supports two-factor authentication (2FA) to ensure account security

(4) All data transmission is SSL encrypted communication

(5) Real-time risk control system identifies abnormal login and operation behaviors to prevent fraud and attacks





5. Start your BTC passive income plan with one click!







Join AAS MINER and you can:

(1) Start the world's leading AI intelligent BTC mining system

(2) No equipment, no maintenance, enjoy daily BTC income

(3) Safe and compliant, worry-free fund custody

(4) Suitable for users with long-term layout, asset diversification, and building "digital pension"

6. Platform advantages: professional operation, transparent and open







Get a $10 bonus immediately after registration ( you need to use this link to register:https://aas8.com ).

). Get $0.8 for daily check-in.

High profit level and daily expenditure.

No additional service fees or management fees.

The platform uses more than 9 cryptocurrencies (such as DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, USDC, USDT, XRP, LTC, BCH) for settlement.

The company's affiliate program allows you to refer friends and get a referral bonus of up to $22,000.

Our new energy cloud mining platform has a large-scale green mine built by itself, equipped with advanced intelligent mining machines and cooling systems to ensure high computing power and low energy consumption. The platform operates transparently, updates revenue data in real time, and supports flexible withdrawals. The professional technical team and customer service team are online 24 hours a day, 7×24 hours, providing users with all-round support and protection, allowing investors to participate without worries and make profits with peace of mind.

Summary: Why choose AAS MINER?

Core Advantages Detailed description AI Smart Mining Algorithm scheduling, fully automatic and efficient output Cloud Mining Platform No hardware equipment required, zero threshold for operation Passive income mechanism Daily dividends to support reinvestment growth Financial-grade security Multi-layer protection, worry-free accounts and assets Compliance Supervision Regulatory supervision, user trust guarantee Available worldwide Support multi-language and global mining pool synchronization

Take action now!

If you want to know more about AAS Miner, please visit the official website: https://aas8.com

Website Name: AAS Miner, Incorporated on: 27 September 2017

Email: Miner@aas8.com

Address: 5 Egerton Drive, Hale, Altrincham, United Kingdom, WA15 8EF



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.



