RUFFOLO, HOOPER & ASSOCIATES, MD, PA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ruffolo, Hooper & Associates, MD, PA on Behalf of Ruffolo, Hooper & Associates, MD, PA Customers and Encourages Consumers to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized consumer rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ruffolo, Hooper & Associates, MD, PA ("Ruffolo, Hooper & Associates, MD, PA" or the "Company") on behalf of Ruffolo, Hooper & Associates, MD, PA consumers.

On February 7, 2025, Ruffolo, Hooper & Associates, MD, PA was notified that its third-party vendor, Nationwide Recovery Services (NRS), had experienced a security incident potentially involving information related to RHA patients. NRS reported that it had detected suspicious activity on its systems in July 2024 and, following an investigation, determined that unauthorized access occurred between July 5 and July 11, 2024, resulting in the acquisition of certain data.

After learning of the incident, RHA worked to gather further details, including the scope of impact and the identification of affected individuals. On or around April 3, 2025, NRS confirmed it would not be issuing direct notifications, prompting RHA to coordinate the notification process. On April 3, 2025, RHA identified persons whose sensitive data was included in the impacted data. The potentially impacted files contained personal information including name, date of birth, Social Security number, gender, date of service, insurance carrier name, and/or insurance policy number.

On May 21, 2025, RHA filed a notice with the Vermont Attorney General's Office and started sending out notice letters to impacted individuals. Individuals who received notice that their personal information was compromised have rights and potential legal remedies available to them.

Data breaches are serious matters that can cause long-term damage. Hackers may use stolen information to commit identity theft, financial fraud, or other crimes. Companies that fail to secure your personal data may be held liable for the resulting harm.

If you received a data breach notification letter from Ruffolo, Hooper & Associates, MD, PA you are likely affected.

