E.L.F. BEAUTY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against e.l.f. Beauty on March 6, 2025 with a Class Period from November 1, 2023 to November 19, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of e.l.f. Beauty have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. To maintain investor confidence, e.l.f. Beauty inflated revenue and other financial measures over multiple quarters. The Company suffered from rising inventory levels. The Company falsely attributed its rising inventory to changes in sourcing. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about e.l.f. Beauty, investors suffered damages.

If you are a long-term stockholder of e.l.f. Beauty, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information: