NSTI Celebrates a Decade of Empowering Secure Cloud Innovation for SMBs

Austin, Texas, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

NanoBox









NST Institute (NSTI), a cloud infrastructure and consulting firm, commemorates 10 years of helping small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) securely build, test, and scale their cloud environments. Founded to “power innovation with the cloud their way,” NSTI has become known for delivering private cloud platforms, including its flagship NanoBox, enabling developers and engineers to innovate freely, securely, and affordably.

“More than anything, we believe this milestone reflects the trust we’ve earned from businesses that need control over their infrastructure,” says Kween J. Baker, founder and lead systems engineer at NSTI. “Packing a private cloud into a single unit that could scale with the needs of a growing company felt radical when we started. Today, it’s our standard. Our work gives companies the tools to test, build, and grow on their terms.”

NSTI’s primary goal since its establishment in 2015 has been to help businesses utilize the benefits of cloud computing without compromising autonomy, security, or affordability. Traditional public cloud providers usually saddle companies with rising costs and opaque architecture. Hence, Baker created NSTI to offer SMBs an alternative.

Through its offerings, including the NanoBox private cloud device and the larger NANOCloud TECTONIC platform, NSTI helps enterprises create fully customized cloud environments that are scalable and compliant. “What we offer are turnkey systems that can put the power back in the hands of developers and IT teams,” Baker emphasizes.

NSTI’s NanoBox platform is a high-performance private cloud stack housed in a compact form factor. It’s engineered specifically for developers, testers, and infrastructure teams who require secure and flexible environments. Each NanoBox is a fully integrated solution equipped with enterprise-grade specifications: at minimum, 32GB of RAM, 500GB of storage, and eight or more CPU cores.



NanoBox





Enhanced with a 5 Gbps fiber connection and the Horizon dashboard, NanoBox units allow users to simulate real-world scenarios, test software performance, and fine-tune applications. These are all done within an isolated environment, which makes it useful for businesses in regulated industries or those needing to conduct secure testing before scaling to production.

The company also provides other services designed to empower clients with long-term infrastructure success. From NANOCloud TECTONIC custom builds to comprehensive training in private cloud deployment, it equips organizations with everything needed, from owning a cloud to understanding and operating it. In addition, NSTI’s SAN consulting services ensure businesses have scalable, high-performance storage strategies in place.

NSTI’s consulting roots stem from Baker’s early days, engineering AIX clustering and SAN installations, where the need for customizable and affordable testing environments became clear. Over time, NSTI transitioned from deploying enterprise systems for major corporations to focusing on accessible, powerful tools for SMBs, with private cloud as the centerpiece. The NanoBox emerged from this shift as a direct response to the limitations of expensive, inflexible public cloud offerings, particularly for smaller businesses needing secure, localized testing before going live.

Over the past decade, performance across all NSTI offerings has improved substantially, largely thanks to strategic upgrades to its networking infrastructure and block storage capabilities. Storage now scales up to 2 terabytes with ease, while memory capacity can expand from the standard 32GB to as much as 128GB, depending on the client’s workload needs. These minor enhancements have made NanoBox units more powerful. Upgrades to the Horizon dashboard have made orchestration more intuitive. Meanwhile, deeper telemetry integration has allowed for smarter resource planning and real-time system insights.

NST Institute is now preparing to expand its offerings through the integration of artificial intelligence. The next phase of its development will involve embedding AI components into their OpenStack platforms, including artifact-based AI capabilities that simplify the creation, duplication, and scaling of Kubernetes instances within development environments. This AI-powered evolution aims to improve testing speed, boost infrastructure efficiency, and help businesses adapt faster to changing demands.

Media Contact

Name: Kween J. Baker

Email: info@nstinstitute.com



