Commodities & Resources PTE Ltd. Announces Acquisition of Shares of Belmont Resources Inc. Pursuant to Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commodities & Resources PTE Ltd. (the “Acquiror"), a private investment company incorporated in Singapore, announces that on April 8, 2025, the Acquiror acquired Common Shares of Belmont Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BEA)(the “Issuer”). The Issuer completed a private placement of Common Shares, issuing a total of 4,000,000 shares to the Acquiror at a price of $0.045 per share for proceeds of $180,000 (the “Private Placement”).

Immediately prior to the closing of the Private Placement, the Acquiror held 14,000,000 Common Shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 13.7% of the Issuer’s issued and outstanding Shares.

As a result of the completion of the Private Placement, the Acquiror held 18,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 16.95% of the Issuer’s issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Acquiror purchased Common Shares under the Private Placement for business and investment purposes. The Acquiror may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of or control or direction over the Issuer’s securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

The Acquiror has filed an Early Warning Report pursuant to National Instrument 62-103F1 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues describing the above transaction with the applicable securities regulatory authorities. To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by the Acquiror, please contact the Acquiror c/o Mohammed Ajmal at +65 6222 7 445 or refer to the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .