Exposing Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill? Tax Cuts, Deportations & More — The Only Path to True American Greatness

Washington D.C, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The time for timid politics is OVER. LFG America stands unwavering and unapologetic behind President Donald Trump’s groundbreaking legislation — the “Big Beautiful Bill” — a no-excuses, no-compromise plan to restore America’s greatness, protect its borders, and unleash economic power for every patriotic American.





This isn’t just another bill. It’s the bold, transformative action the American people have been waiting for. The “Big Beautiful Bill” is a razor-sharp assault on failed liberal policies that have weakened our economy, eroded our national security, and undermined the very fabric of our society. It’s a full-throttle effort to cut taxes permanently, enforce immigration laws without mercy, and rebuild the American dream with relentless energy.

Christian Evans, Founder of LFG America, says it loud and clear:

“The Big Beautiful Bill is the fight to save America from its own self-destructive political class. This bill slashes taxes, demolishes the bureaucracy that has strangled business growth, and secures our borders with ironclad resolve. LFG America is proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with President Trump and the millions of Americans who demand results, not empty promises.”

Here’s What This Game-Changing Bill Delivers:

PERMANENT TAX CUTS — No gimmicks, no temporary fixes. This bill permanently lowers taxes for middle-class families and small businesses, empowering Americans to keep more of their hard-earned money. It’s a shot of adrenaline into the heart of the economy.

BORDER SECURITY LIKE NEVER BEFORE — With over $50 billion dedicated to building the border wall and $14 billion for aggressive deportation enforcement, this bill says unequivocally: America will not be an open door for criminals, cartels, and illegal migrants. Law and order will be restored.

MEDICAID & SNAP REFORMS — Spending is slashed by over $1.2 trillion, cutting fat from entitlement programs that have fostered dependency. Instead, the bill promotes personal responsibility and work incentives — values that rebuild dignity and the American work ethic.

DEBT CEILING RAISE WITH RESPONSIBILITY — The bill raises the federal debt ceiling by $5 trillion, but not without demanding reforms and accountability. This is about securing America’s financial future, not piling on reckless spending.

Why This Matters to Every American

For years, politicians have kicked the can down the road while families struggled with stagnant wages, rising costs, and the insecurity of an unprotected border. The “Big Beautiful Bill” is the bold course correction that puts power back in the hands of the people.

Lauren, Managing Director at LFG America, emphasizes:

“This bill is a war declaration against the status quo. It rejects the idea that America should bow to globalist agendas or let open borders destroy our communities. Instead, it embraces patriotism, personal responsibility, and economic freedom. It’s about winning—big league.”

LFG America’s Commitment to the Cause

LFG America is on the front lines, mobilizing grassroots support and rallying donors who believe in this unapologetic vision for America’s future. We know this bill will face fierce opposition from the left and even some timid Republicans. But there is no room for weakness.

Our donors demand results and bold leadership — and that’s exactly what the “Big Beautiful Bill” delivers.

Christian Evans adds:

“We will not be distracted by the naysayers or those who prefer weak compromises. The American people deserve a bill that finally delivers on the promise of prosperity, security, and freedom. This is it. This is the fight that defines our generation.”

What’s Next?

The Senate vote looms large — and LFG America is doubling down to ensure this historic legislation passes. We are activating donors, volunteers, and leaders across the country to raise their voices, fund the fight, and secure a victory for all Americans who believe in law, order, and liberty.

If you are tired of the political games and want to be part of a movement that won’t back down, won’t apologize, and won’t settle for less, join us.

About LFG America

LFG America is a 501(c)(4) organization dedicated to advancing conservative values through grassroots mobilization, strategic fundraising, and unrelenting advocacy. We stand for patriotism, economic freedom, and secure borders — the pillars of a strong America.









