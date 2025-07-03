Bond Introduces World's First Perpetual Smart Ring with Patent-Pending LifeDrive System

DETROIT, MI, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bond, a Detroit-based consumer wearable technology company, today announced the official launch of the Bond Ring™, positioning itself as the most advanced wearable wellness device in the smart ring market. The groundbreaking technologies integrates 11 breakthrough capabilities while being powered by the company's patent-pending LifeDrive technology, marking a significant advancement in wearable health monitoring.





Revolutionary Bionic Design Sets New Industry Standard

The Bond Ring distinguishes itself from conventional smart rings through its innovative bionic design that wraps ergonomically around the finger, departing from traditional "sliced tube" concepts. This patent-pending approach is developed using Dassault Systèmes' CATIA V6 platform, the same software utilized by Medtronic for medical implant engineering, representing four years of intensive research and development.

"The global wearable technology market reached $84.2 billion in 2024 and continues expanding at a considerable rate," said Marc Wilson, Chief Marketing Officer at Bond. "Our patent-pending bionic design, clinical-grade sensor integration and strong partnerships with some of the largest players in vital signs monitoring - position Bond Ring as the ultimate long term monitoring tool for health enthusiasts, clinics and professionals."

Advanced Technology Partnerships Drive Innovation

The device incorporates space-grade PCB fabrication processes and components typically reserved for advanced drones, satellite imaging, and medical implants. Through partnerships with industry leaders including Analog Devices, Infineon, and AMS-Osram, Bond Ring delivers comprehensive health monitoring capabilities previously unavailable in consumer wearables.

Key technological innovations include two pole body composition analysis providing relative breakdowns of body fat, muscle, bone, and visceral fat percentages alongside single-lead ECG monitoring for atrial fibrillation detection.

The device introduces environmental sensing capabilities measuring UV exposure, ambient light, temperature, and noise levels, the first wearable solution to assess how environmental factors impact sleep quality.

The patent-pending Bionic Feedback system utilizes electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) to deliver whisper-quiet morning alarms and critical notifications without disturbing others.

Additionally, the TrueTemp technology employs a clinical-grade digital temperature sensor array to accurately detect body temperature variations regardless of environmental conditions, advancing immune system monitoring and women's health tracking.





AI-Powered Health Insights, Professional Integration and Customization

The accompanying Bond Ring App empowers users to create custom workflows and automations while securely sharing health data with healthcare professionals. The device integrates with Bond's proprietary Genome PRO platform, featuring advanced AI algorithms and long-duration raw data logging capabilities developed in collaboration with leading longevity clinics.

Bond Ring's patent pending swappable panel system allows users to customize their device's appearance with various materials ranging from cost effective disposable panels to true 18K gold-plated finishes. This innovative approa3ch reduces electronic waste by enabling panel replacement rather than complete device replacement when damaged or for aesthetic preferences.

Advanced Manufacturing and Future Medical Applications

The company's strategic partnerships unlock access to advanced manufacturing processes and exotic materials typically reserved for aerospace and medical applications. This partnership enables Bond Ring to integrate cutting-edge sensor technology and algorithms backed by decades of vital-sign monitoring expertise.

Bond Ring's onboard artificial intelligence and ballistic sensing technology create the fastest heart rate tracking system available, utilizing motion and vital sign-triggered adaptive sampling. The device maintains water resistance and durability standards suitable for diverse user groups and activities.

Environmental Health Monitoring Breakthrough

The smart ring market's expansion reflects broader consumer trends toward discreet, multifunctional wearables that provide comprehensive health monitoring without compromising style or comfort. Bond Ring's clinical-grade sensors and secure communication protocols position the device for potential future medical device approvals and FDA clearance.

Environmental health monitoring represents a significant advancement in wearable technology, as Bond Ring becomes the first consumer device to correlate environmental factors with sleep quality and overall wellness. This capability addresses the growing understanding of how external conditions impact personal health outcomes.





Availability and Company Information

Bond Ring launches today with availability through the company's website at www.bondring.com. The device represents a new category of perpetual smart rings designed for continuous health monitoring without frequent charging requirements.

About Bond

Bond is a Detroit-based consumer wearable electronics company specializing in advanced wellness monitoring technology. The company develops clinical-grade health tracking solutions designed, developed, and manufactured in the United States.





Media Contact: Marc Wilson

Chief Marketing Officer at Bond

Business and corporate inquiries: partnerships@bondring.com

General inquiries: shop@bondring.com

Instagram: @the.bondring