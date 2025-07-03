798 Art District Shines Overseas, Embodying China’s Role in the Global Art Dialogue

BASEL, Switzerland, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Art Basel 2025 welcomed collectors, gallerists, and art lovers from across the world, a striking new presence emerged just beyond the fair’s halls: a series of themed posters from 798 Art District boldly announcing, “Where Art Meets China,” positioned throughout the city center of Basel and Art Basel surroundings, the campaign caught the eye of many international visitors—and marked a new chapter in China’s artistic outreach to the world.





This campaign is following previous high-profile appearances in New York’s Times Square and global New Year’s Eve broadcasts. The posters also launched simultaneously in downtown Zurich, Beijing Capital International Airport, and more than ten lines of Beijing Subway. With tens of millions of potential reaches, the campaign cements 798’s identity as both a cultural landmark in China and a rising “Global Art Destination.”





In recent years, 798 has consistently delivered large-scale cultural experiences that resonate deeply with the public. In 2025, events like Art Starts New Year and 798 x Beijing International Film Festival collectively drew over one million attendees, with surrounding businesses benefiting from the surge in consumption. The 2025 Beijing Art Season saw over 200 galleries and institutions come together, catalyzing billions in art trade. Guided by the ethos of “Let Creativity Grow,” 798 continues to integrate culture, business, travel, sports, and exhibitions into a multi-layered, citywide cultural economy.

This June, 798 was included in the Beijing’s Top Ten Thematic Routes for inbound tourism, offering visitors a compelling mix of industrial heritage and international cultural flair. Besides this, this year’s 798 International Art Season features collaborations with more than ten embassies and international institutions, showcasing exhibitions, performances, and cultural events through a local yet globally connected lens. Since its launch in May, the event has attracted officials and journalists from over 50 countries, who witness China’s cultural and creative vitality firsthand.

Looking ahead, 798 will continue to serve as a “traffic engine” for Beijing’s cultural scene, attracting high-quality international artists and content while expanding its role as a global platform for artistic collaboration. 798 is set to play a pivotal role in advancing Beijing’s vision as a world-class cultural capital.

