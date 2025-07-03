IoBM Launches Yoojel—AI-Powered Search Engine—and Digiex, a Next-Generation Crypto Card Platform

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Innovation Business Machine (IoBM) is delighted to announce the inception of two potentially landmark platforms: Yoojel, an AI-native web browser for smart and intuitive AI based Search Engine, and Digiex, a Crypto card that converts digital assets into currency, which can be accepted anywhere in the world by merchants. With these milestones, IoBM boldly steps forward in giving shape to digital tools that are safe, intelligent, and convenient to use in today's life.





Yoojel: The Intelligent Browser of the Future

Yoojel is an intuitive AI based Search Engine. It is designed with artificial intelligence to elevate the human experience with the World Wide Web. Yoojel defines browsing in the new age of real-time contextual intelligence, predictive search results, and an adaptive user interface.

Key features of Yoojel include

AI-powered search and curation with results tailored not just by keywords but by user intent

Minimalist interface: clean, elegant design for distraction-free use

Privacy by design: data sovereignty and local-storage-first principles

Integration-ready: built to work side by side with productivity tools, smart wallets, and cloud services

Muhammad Umair Saeed, Founder and CEO of IoBM, said, "Yoojel isn't just another browser; it's your intelligent gateway to the web. We built Yoojel to represent a future in which browsing is no longer about finding links but rather about finding knowledge."

Digiex: Real-World Spending with Crypto Made Simple

Digiex provides a smooth transaction experience with crypto-to-fiat transfer in real-time, allowing users to spend their digital assets with a card accepted worldwide. Supporting multiple blockchains, the Digiex card offers smart invoicing, layers of security, and full wallet management.

Digiex is for professionals, digital nomads, corporations, and the unbanked. It empowers you so you can be in control of how and where you spend your digital currency.

Highlights of Digiex:

Multi-Chain Asset Support (BTC, ETH, USDT, etc.)

Smart Invoicing and Expense Tracking for business and personal finances

Spend Analytics with AI support



"Digiex connects the crypto ecosystem with everyday finances," Saeed said. "We are empowering a truly digital financial lifestyle."

About Muhammad Umair Saeed

Muhammad Umair Saeed is a globally recognized technology entrepreneur, investor, and thought leader with a unique combination of technology depth/perspective and business commerce perspective, who has delivered market-leading next-generation platforms in the disciplines of AI, blockchain, digital identity, and post-quantum cryptography. He is the founder and often considered Chief Visionary of Innovation Business Machine (IoBM), a $2 billion company operating in Dubai, Europe, the Middle East, and Turkey.

His company, IoBM, has led start-ups in some of the largest combined ventures across fintech, smart wallets, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and metaverse technologies. He authored many important tenets regarding user sovereignty, privacy-first computing for a digitally sovereign user experience, and scalable digital finance that underpin Yoojel and the recently announced Digiex.

In his role at IoBM, he has established a range of collaborations across continents with multiple strategic organizations, inclusive of financial institutions, blockchain technology consortia, and AI research institutes. His leadership even goes further towards breaking the so-called "rules" of business for the benefit of humanity... whether it be establishing a post-quantum-secure ecosystem, deploying blockchain software solutions for enterprise in the real world, or the latest in cybersecurity bridges and wallets for user-based solutions. Muhammad Umair Saeed, a passionate visionary and believer in purposeful innovation, is not only envisioning the future of digital finance and smart browsing; he is building it.

Media Contact:

Company Name: IoBM

Company Website: http://www.io-bm.com

Contact Person: Muhammad Umair Saeed

Email Address: umair@io-bm.com

