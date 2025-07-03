Press contact:

Mollie Mellows

Phone:+ 44 (0) 7342 709384

E-mail: mollie.mellows@capgemini.com

Capgemini unveils strategic AI framework to turn enterprise ambition into measurable business impact

Paris, July 3, 2025 – Capgemini today unveiled its Resonance AI Framework to help organizations unlock the full potential of AI at scale, reimagining their business from operations to innovation. With the vast majority of organizations planning to implement agentic AI in the next 2 years1, there is a strong need to reinforce organizations’ AI readiness, while creating the right “human-AI chemistry” to ensure long-lasting adoption. Supported by a suite of AI transformation offers and RAISE, a comprehensive generative AI and AI agents gallery, the framework enables organizations to turn strategy into action across the enterprise.

In an era of unprecedented transformation, AI can release waves of opportunities across industries, ranging from performance improvement to breakthrough innovation and business reinvention. The Resonance AI Framework by Capgemini helps leaders envision AI’s potential, embed it into the foundation of their operations, and enable what Capgemini terms “human-AI chemistry”. Designed to allow effective interaction between people and intelligent systems, the framework addresses the trust, understanding, and collaboration needed for human and AI agents to build reliability over time, ensuring that hybrid teams thrive.

The Resonance AI Framework combines the breadth of the Group’s capabilities, enabling seamless delivery of cohesive, responsible, and high-impact solutions to clients. It is a strategic blueprint that helps organizations navigate a new world of democratized AI, release the next waves of human-AI innovation, and secure long-term adoption.

“At Capgemini, we believe AI is becoming the next utility - accessible everywhere, anytime, and by anyone. This democratization of AI empowers businesses to embed AI into the fabric of everyday operations,” said Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group. “At the heart of the framework is the concept of resonance, the idea that AI transformation must begin at the core of an organization and radiate outward to generate continuous waves of value. Our approach offers a clear path forward: one that aligns vision with execution, strategy with operations, and innovation with responsibility. This is how the next market-leading businesses will thrive, by fostering human-AI interaction and making AI performance real.”

Releasing the next waves of human-AI innovation

To deliver business value, the Resonance AI Framework by Capgemini equips organizations to act across three strategic dimensions:

AI essentials (ACCESS): The core components required to unlock actionable intelligence and transformative value within an organization. It is the combination of two critical components: Intelligent-as-a-Service, which includes scalable infrastructure, advanced language models, and software with built-in AI capabilities; and the organization’s raw data - unique, unprocessed, and often underused assets that power meaningful insights.

The core components required to unlock actionable intelligence and transformative value within an organization. It is the combination of two critical components: Intelligent-as-a-Service, which includes scalable infrastructure, advanced language models, and software with built-in AI capabilities; and the organization’s raw data - unique, unprocessed, and often underused assets that power meaningful insights. AI readiness (ADAPT): This is about preparing the organization to use AI responsibly and effectively. It involves establishing the right enablers, such as workforce models, governance frameworks, and data infrastructure. The implementation of guardrails is also required to ensure ethical, legal, and safe AI operations. Together, these foundations support scalable adoption.

This is about preparing the organization to use AI responsibly and effectively. It involves establishing the right enablers, such as workforce models, governance frameworks, and data infrastructure. The implementation of guardrails is also required to ensure ethical, legal, and safe AI operations. Together, these foundations support scalable adoption. Human-AI chemistry (ADOPT): To achieve success with AI, organizations must intentionally design interactions between humans and AI across workflows, decision-making, and culture. The quality of collaboration between humans and AI is shaped by three core elements: clearly defined roles and responsibilities, well-designed interactions, and strong alignment with legal and ethical standards to build reliability over time. Just as team chemistry drives human performance, human-AI chemistry will shape how deeply AI can integrate into the enterprise.





A comprehensive AI-first portfolio of offers delivering client outcomes

Capgemini’s framework is supported by a broad suite of transformation offers, each designed to help organizations derive tangible value from AI. These include:

Envisioning and building the AI strategy roadmap

Developing AI-powered experiences, products and innovation

Boosting AI-powered go-to-market

Uplifting business outcomes with AI-powered business process operations

Evolving faster with AI-powered IT





These offers are supported by a comprehensive and enterprise-ready generative AI and AI agents builder and gallery that will be constantly evolving to support new market opportunities (RAISE).

Already being adopted by clients worldwide, the framework is poised to become a global standard for enterprise AI transformation. From manufacturing to financial services, organizations are using it to craft their AI roadmaps, hyper-automate business process and IT operations, and reimagine customer engagement.

For example, Capgemini is working with a global pharmaceutical leader to address slow resolution times, high support costs, and low user satisfaction in its IT service desk. By introducing agentic and generative AI, the organization reduced average handling time by 20%, improved first contact resolution and user satisfaction, enabled up to 80% zero-touch automation, and cut operational costs by 40%.



The business and technology transformation partner enabling AI-powered enterprises

The launch of the Resonance AI Framework is the latest initiative from Capgemini to strengthen its leadership in AI. Over the last two years, Capgemini has accelerated its AI strategy by upskilling over 150,000 team members on generative AI tools and establishing AI Centers of Excellence plus two AI-focused Labs (AI Futures and AI Robotics & Experiences). With a broad ecosystem of 25 strategic partners in AI, the Group has invested in strengthening its partnerships with key players across the AI value chain, including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft and Mistral AI. Capgemini’s leadership in AI has also been recognized by the Forrester Wave™: AI services, Q2 2024.

Organizations can learn more about the Resonance AI Framework by Capgemini and how it can help them lead in the age of intelligence here.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, generative AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of €22.1 billion.

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

1 “Top Tech Trends of 2025: AI-powered everything”, Capgemini Research Institute, November 2024

Attachments