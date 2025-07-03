CHPTAC Global Market Report 2025: CHPTAC Market to Hit US$371.6 Million by 2030 with a 5.1% CAGR

Dublin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CHPTAC - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for CHPTAC was estimated at US$275.8 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$371.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







What Are the Core Applications of CHPTAC Across Industries?



CHPTAC’s unique chemical properties have led to its widespread use in several major industries, but where does it have the most impact? In the paper industry, CHPTAC is primarily used to modify starch, which is then applied as a paper additive to improve the paper’s strength and water resistance. By enhancing the bonding capacity of fibers in the paper, CHPTAC-treated starches enable more durable and high-quality paper products.

In textiles, CHPTAC-modified fabrics exhibit improved dye absorption, softness, and even anti-static properties, making it a valuable agent in fabric treatments. The compound is also used extensively in water treatment processes, where its cationic nature improves flocculation - the process of binding small particles into larger aggregates for easier removal - enhancing the efficiency of wastewater treatment.

Additionally, in the personal care sector, CHPTAC plays a key role in conditioning agents found in shampoos and conditioners, where it helps improve the softness and manageability of hair. Beyond these, CHPTAC has applications in oilfield chemicals, mining, and cosmetics, demonstrating its versatility and essential role across various industries. Its ability to modify natural polymers makes it integral to industries focused on material performance and quality.



What Is Driving the Growth in the CHPTAC Market?



The growth in the CHPTAC market is driven by several factors closely related to technological advancements, evolving industrial applications, and consumer demands. One of the key drivers is the increasing demand for high-performance paper products, particularly in the packaging and paperboard industries, where CHPTAC-modified starches enhance product durability and quality.

As environmental concerns push industries toward more sustainable solutions, CHPTAC’s ability to improve the performance of biodegradable materials, like starch and cellulose, is further contributing to its market growth. Additionally, the rise in demand for personal care products, especially in emerging markets, has driven the need for high-quality hair conditioners and skin-care formulations, where CHPTAC’s conditioning properties are highly valued. In the water treatment industry, growing concerns over water scarcity and pollution are pushing for more efficient wastewater treatment processes, in which CHPTAC plays a vital role by improving flocculation and contaminant removal efficiency.

Technological advancements in polymer modification and cationization processes have also increased the adoption of CHPTAC, as industries seek more efficient and customizable ways to enhance the properties of natural polymers. Moreover, the expansion of the textile industry, fueled by the growing demand for high-quality, easy-to-maintain fabrics, has driven the use of CHPTAC in fabric treatments, where its ability to improve dye affinity and anti-static properties is particularly useful.

Consumer trends toward premium and eco-friendly products are also shaping the market, as CHPTAC enables the development of biodegradable, high-performance materials. These factors combined are driving the steady growth of the CHPTAC market, ensuring its continued relevance across a range of industries and applications.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Paper segment, which is expected to reach US$255.8 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5%. The Textile segment is also set to grow at 5.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Paper segment, which is expected to reach US$255.8 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5%. The Textile segment is also set to grow at 5.1% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $71.9 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.9% CAGR to reach $83.5 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis : Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Chemigate Oy, Dongying J&M Chemical Co., Dow, DuPont de Nemours, SACHEM and more.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis.

Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs. Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics : Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes segmentation by product, technology, type, material, distribution channel, application, and end-use, with historical analysis since 2015.

: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes segmentation by product, technology, type, material, distribution channel, application, and end-use, with historical analysis since 2015. Strategic Market Dynamics : Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends. Innovation & Technology Trends : Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape. Competitive Intelligence : Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players. Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $275.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $371.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

CHPTAC - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Cationic Starch in Paper Manufacturing Spurs Growth in the CHPTAC Market

Increased Use of CHPTAC in the Textile Industry Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Cationization

Growing Focus on Water Treatment Chemicals Strengthens Business Case for CHPTAC as a Key Ingredient

Surging Demand for Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Propels Growth in CHPTAC-Based Conditioning Agents

Rising Use of CHPTAC in Oil and Gas Drilling Fluids Generates New Market Opportunities

Increasing Use of Cationic Starch in the Packaging Industry Propels CHPTAC Demand in Sustainable Packaging Solutions

Rising Focus on Paper Recycling and Waste Reduction Strengthens Demand for CHPTAC in Eco-Friendly Paper Products

Emerging Applications in Biopolymers and Bio-Based Products Strengthen Long-Term Growth Prospects for CHPTAC

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Some of the 47 companies featured in this CHPTAC market report include:

Chemigate Oy

Dongying J&M Chemical Co., Ltd

Dow, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

SACHEM Inc.

Samsung Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Shubham Starch Chem (P) Ltd.

SKW QUAB Chemicals, Inc.

Weifang Greatland Paper and Chemicals Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xbycx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment