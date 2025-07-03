Podcasting in EdTech Market Report 2025, with Competitor Profiles for Liberated Syndication, Riverside.fm, Echo360, Descript, and Audioboom Group

Dublin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Podcasting in EdTech Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The podcasting in edtech market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $2.71 billion in 2024 to $3.73 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to advancements in internet accessibility, the expansion of mobile learning, the rise of on-demand education, the increasing adoption of digital classrooms, and enhancements in audio streaming technology.



The podcasting in edtech market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $13.4 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.2%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the expansion of AI-driven content creation, the rising demand for personalized learning, the increasing integration of podcasts into curricula, the adoption of 5G technology, and the growth of microlearning trends. Key trends expected during this period include AI-powered transcription and translation, interactive and gamified podcasts, immersive audio experiences with spatial sound, blockchain-based content authentication, and the integration of voice-controlled smart assistants.



The growing adoption of digital learning tools is driving the expansion of the podcasting in edtech market. Digital learning tools, which include online and electronic resources such as videos, games, quizzes, and interactive lessons, enhance education by making it more engaging and accessible. These tools allow learners to study anytime and anywhere, increasing flexibility and enabling remote learning. The rising demand for personalized learning experiences and easy access to educational resources has fueled their adoption. Podcasting in edtech complements digital learning tools by providing interactive, on-demand audio content that supports online courses, learning management systems, and other multimedia resources. For example, in December 2024, a report published by Coursera Inc., a US-based online education technology company, revealed that the platform had reached 162 million learners, including 20 million new learners, marking an increase from 136 million learners, including 17 million new learners in 2023. This trend underscores the role of digital learning tools in expanding the podcasting in edtech market.



Companies in the podcasting in edtech market are focusing on integrating classroom technology to enhance interactive learning experiences, improve accessibility, and support educators with innovative teaching strategies. The integration of digital tools, interactive platforms, and AI-driven resources in edtech podcasting enhances the delivery, engagement, and accessibility of educational content for students and educators. For instance, in September 2023, Jigsaw24 Limited, a UK-based IT solutions and service provider specializing in Apple technology, digital transformation, and managed services, introduced The Jigsaw24 EdTech Podcast. This podcast is designed to empower teachers by helping them integrate technology into their classrooms. It covers various educational topics, including the use of coding and robotics in education, as well as the broader impact of technology on learning outcomes. By fostering discussions among educators and sharing best practices, this initiative aims to create a community focused on improving education through technology.



Major players in the podcasting in edtech market are Liberated Syndication Inc., Riverside.fm Ltd., Echo360 Inc., Descript Inc., Audioboom Group plc, Castbox FM Inc., Podbean Tech LLC, SquadCast Inc., Soundtrap AB, Transistor Inc., Zencastr Inc., Resonate Recordings LLC, Fusebox LLC, Captivate.fm Ltd., Podchaser Inc., Backtracks Inc., Pinecast LLC, RedCircle Inc., Castos Inc., and Podcastle Inc.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:

Content Type: Subject-Focused Content; Learning Techniques; Other Content Types

Platform: Podcasting Platforms; Social Media; Specialized Learning Apps

Business Model: Subscription-Based Model; Advertisement Model

Distribution Channels: Podcasts on Streaming Platforms; E-Learning Platforms; Other Distribution Channels

End-user: Primary and Secondary Education Students (K-12); Higher Education (University Students); Professionals and Lifelong Learners; Teachers and Educators; Other End-Users

Sub Segments:

Subject-Focused Content Type: Science and Technology; Mathematics and Statistics; History and Social Sciences; Language and Literature; Business and Economics; Arts and Humanities; Health and Medicine; Engineering and Computer Science; Law and Political Science; Environmental Studies

Learning Techniques Type: Study Skills and Exam Prep; Cognitive Learning Strategies; Memory Retention Techniques; Critical Thinking and Problem Solving; Personalized Learning Approaches; Gamification in Education; Adaptive Learning and AI-Driven Techniques; Peer Learning and Collaboration; Time Management for Students

Other Content Type: EdTech Industry Trends and Innovations; Teacher Training and Professional Development; Student Success Stories and Case Studies; Education Policy and Reforms; Interviews with Educators and Experts; Online Course Reviews and Recommendations; Classroom Technology and Tools; Remote and Hybrid Learning Best Practices; Special Education and Inclusive Learning

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Podcasting in EdTech Market Characteristics



3. Podcasting in EdTech Market Trends and Strategies



4. Podcasting in EdTech Market - Macro Economic Scenario Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market



5. Global Podcasting in EdTech Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Podcasting in EdTech PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Podcasting in EdTech Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Podcasting in EdTech Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Podcasting in EdTech Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Podcasting in EdTech Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Podcasting in EdTech Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Podcasting in EdTech Market, Segmentation by Content Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Subject-Focused Content

Learning Techniques

Other Content Types

6.2. Global Podcasting in EdTech Market, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Podcasting Platforms

Social Media

Specialized Learning Apps

6.3. Global Podcasting in EdTech Market, Segmentation by Business Model, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Subscription-Based Model

Advertisement Model

6.4. Global Podcasting in EdTech Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channels, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Podcasts on Streaming Platforms

E-Learning Platforms

Other Distribution Channels

6.5. Global Podcasting in EdTech Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Primary Or Secondary Education Students (K-12)

Higher Education (University Students)

Professionals and Lifelong Learners

Teachers and Educators

Other End-Users

6.6. Global Podcasting in EdTech Market, Sub-Segmentation of Subject-Focused Content, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Science and Technology

Mathematics and Statistics

History and Social Sciences

Language and Literature

Business and Economics

Arts and Humanities

Health and Medicine

Engineering and Computer Science

Law and Political Science

Environmental Studies

6.7. Global Podcasting in EdTech Market, Sub-Segmentation of Learning Techniques, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Study Skills and Exam Prep

Cognitive Learning Strategies

Memory Retention Techniques

Critical Thinking and Problem Solving

Personalized Learning Approaches

Gamification in Education

Adaptive Learning and Artificial Intelligence-driven Techniques

Peer Learning and Collaboration

Time Management for Students

6.8. Global Podcasting in EdTech Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Content Types, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

EdTech Industry Trends and Innovations

Teacher Training and Professional Development

Student Success Stories and Case Studies

Education Policy and Reforms

Interviews With Educators and Experts

Online Course Reviews and Recommendations

Classroom Technology and Tools

Remote and Hybrid Learning Best Practices

Special Education and Inclusive Learning

7. Podcasting in EdTech Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Podcasting in EdTech Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Podcasting in EdTech Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



8-29. Country Specific Podcasting in EdTech Market Analysis





30. Podcasting in EdTech Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Podcasting in EdTech Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Podcasting in EdTech Market Company Profiles

30.2.1. Liberated Syndication Inc.

30.2.2. Riverside.fm Ltd.

30.2.3. Echo360 Inc.

30.2.4. Descript Inc.

30.2.5. Audioboom Group plc



31. Podcasting in EdTech Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

31.1. Castbox FM Inc.

31.2. Podbean Tech LLC

31.3. SquadCast Inc.

31.4. Soundtrap AB

31.5. Transistor Inc.

31.6. Zencastr Inc.

31.7. Resonate Recordings LLC

31.8. Fusebox LLC

31.9. Captivate.fm Ltd.

31.10. Podchaser Inc.

31.11. Backtracks Inc.

31.12. Pinecast LLC

31.13. RedCircle Inc.

31.14. Castos Inc.

31.15. Podcastle Inc.



32. Global Podcasting in EdTech Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Podcasting in EdTech Market



34. Recent Developments in the Podcasting in EdTech Market



35. Podcasting in EdTech Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

35.1 Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Growth Strategies



