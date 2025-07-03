Aluminium Forging Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, and Growth Forecasts 2025-2030

Dublin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aluminium Forging - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025 - 2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Aluminium Forging Market size is estimated at USD 14.22 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 18.14 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of greater than 5% during the forecast period (2025-2030).



Key Highlights

Over the short term, the growing use of lightweight materials in the industrial sector and increasing demand from the automotive and transportation industries are the major factors driving the demand for the market studied.

However, fluctuations in aluminum prices and stringent quality standards are expected to hinder the market's growth.

Nevertheless, advanced forging techniques and simulation technologies is expected to create new opportunities for the market studied.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market across the world, with the majority of demand coming from China and India.

Automotive and Transportation Segment to Dominate the Market

Aluminum is extensively used in the automotive sector. It's integral to components like engine radiators, wheels, bumpers, suspension elements, engine cylinder blocks, gearbox bodies, and body parts, including hoods, doors, and frames. Valued for its lightweight nature, durability, and aesthetic appeal, aluminum is especially favored for exterior components.

Moreover, forged aluminum components are pivotal in the automotive realm. With the industry's emphasis on fuel efficiency, weight reduction, and curbing CO2 emissions, aluminum's significance in contemporary vehicles has surged. Every kilogram of aluminum reduces the vehicle's weight, prompting a growing reliance on aluminum for car parts and subsequently boosting market demand.

Aluminum's shock-absorbing capabilities, being twice as effective as steel, make it a preferred choice. This efficacy has led manufacturers to use aluminum in bumpers consistently. Additionally, aluminum bodies offer enhanced safety; when aluminum parts deform, the change is localized to the impact area, unlike steel, which maintains the overall shape, ensuring passenger safety.

In 2023, the automotive industry experienced significant growth, buoyed by robust economic expansion and evolving consumer preferences. Data from the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA) reveals a production of approximately 93.55 million units of vehicles worldwide, encompassing both passenger cars and commercial vehicles. This marked a notable uptick from the roughly 84.83 million units of vehicles produced in 2022, translating to a growth rate of about 10.26%.

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region witnessed 10.9% increase in new commercial vehicle sales compared to 2022, with 7.96 million units registered in 2023, compared to 7.17million units in 2022.

However, in India, commercial vehicle (CV) sales are projected to dip in the financial year 2024-25 (FY 25) after a modest 2-5% growth in FY24. As per the data from ICRA (Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency of India Limited) forecasts a 4-7% decline in FY25.

North America saw motor vehicle sales reach 19.19 million units in 2023, a 13.4% rise from 2022's 16.93 million units, as reported by OICA. Of the total, passenger cars comprised 3.98 million units, commercial vehicles accounted for 15.21 million units, with the remainder being heavy trucks, buses, and coaches.

In the first quarter of 2024, the United Kingdom's trade industry recorded 104,000 commercial registrations, a notable 59% increase year-on-year, bolstered by the Ministry of Commerce's issuance of 65,363 permits in the same quarter of 2023.

Racing towards its Vision 2030 goals, Saudi Arabia's commercial vehicle sector is rapidly evolving. Projections suggest the market will reach USD 6.7 billion by 2025, driven by swift infrastructure developments and a rising demand for advanced logistics solutions, as per the U.S.-Saudi Arabian Business Council.

Given these dynamics, the market is poised for significant growth during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The region's dominance is driven by sectors like aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial machinery, and construction in key countries.

India's construction sector anticipates a valuation of USD 1.4 trillion by 2025, fueling demand for aluminium forging.

China's aerospace sector continues to grow, with 7,351 civil aircraft reported in January 2024, a marked increase from 2022.

The electronics boom in Asia-Pacific, highlighted by Japan's substantial output growth, supports the rise in aluminium forging demand.

Aluminum Forging Industry Competitive Landscape



Major players in the Aluminum Forging Market include:

Accurate Steel Forgings (INDIA) Limited

Al Forge Tech Co., Ltd.

All Metals & Forge Group

Aluminum Precision Products

Anchor Harvey

Anderson Shumaker Company

Bharat Forge

Ellwood Group Inc.

Howmet Aerospace

ILJIN Co., Ltd.

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Nippon Steel Corporation

Norsk Hydro ASA

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

Scot Forge Company

Thyssenkrupp AG

Wheel India Limited



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Use of Lightweight Material in Industrial Sector

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from the Automotive and Transportation Industry

4.1.3 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Fluctuations in Aluminum Prices

4.2.2 Stringent Quality Standards

4.2.3 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION (Market Size in Value)

5.1 Forging Type

5.1.1 Open Die Forging

5.1.2 Close Die Forging

5.1.3 Ring Rolled Forging

5.2 End-User Industry

5.2.1 Aerospace and Defense

5.2.2 Automotive and Transportation

5.2.3 Industrial Machinery

5.2.4 Construction

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries (Electronics and Instrumentation, Energy Power, Agriculture and Farming)

5.3 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share (%) **/ Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Advanced Forging Techniques and Simulation Technologies

7.2 Other Opportunities



