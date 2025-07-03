Fiber Cement Market Outlook Report 2025-2030, with Competitor Profiles for James Hardie Industries, Etex Group, Nichiha, CSR, Gyproc, Everest Industries, Swisspearl, Shera, and Ramco Industries

Dublin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber Cement Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fiber cement market, valued at USD 14.437 billion in 2025, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.28%, reaching USD 17.807 billion by 2030. This growth is driven by rising construction activities, strict regulations, and demand for eco-friendly products due to the material's resistance and fireproof traits.

Market Trends

The global expansion in the construction sector significantly boosts the fiber cement market. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries are major growth drivers, supported by international infrastructure investments, especially in residential construction. However, the market grapples with challenges such as high manufacturing costs and the need for skilled labor for advanced technologies.

Regionally, the Asia Pacific is poised for the fastest growth due to urbanization, infrastructure investments, and awareness of fiber cement benefits. Government initiatives like India's 'Housing for All by 2024' program, alongside competitive advantages in raw material and labor costs, underline the region's potential for fiber cement market expansion.

Key players in this sector include James Hardie Industries, Etex Group, Nichiha Corporation, CSR Limited, Gyproc, Everest Industries Limited, Swisspearl Group, Shera, and Ramco Industries, among others.

Report Coverage:

Historical data (2022-2024) & Forecasts (2025-2030)

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment by segments and regions

Company Profiles (Strategies, Financial Information, Key Developments)

Report Highlights:

Market Size, Forecasts, Trends by Product Type: Focus on fiber cement siding and roofing solutions.

Insights on installation types: Increasing demand in residential and commercial spaces.

Trends by End-Use Sector: With residential and infrastructure sectors as key adopters.

Regional Growth Analysis: Assess market opportunities by region, with key players identified.

Market Dynamics: Comprehensive coverage of growth factors, challenges, and opportunities.

Competitive Intelligence: Insights into the market's competitive structure.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $14.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET SNAPSHOT Market Overview Market Definition Scope of the Study Market Segmentation

BUSINESS LANDSCAPE Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Porter's Five Forces Analysis Industry Value Chain Analysis Policies and Regulations Strategic Recommendations

TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK

FIBER CEMENT MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

Boards Panels Sheets

FIBER CEMENT MARKET BY FIBER TYPE

Cellulose Fiber Steel Fiber Glass Fiber Others

FIBER CEMENT MARKET BY APPLICATION

Roofing Siding Cladding Others

8. FIBER CEMENT MARKET BY END-USER

Residential Commercial Industrial

FIBER CEMENT MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America South America Europe Middle East and Africa Asia Pacific

COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS Major Players and Strategy Analysis Market Share Analysis Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations Competitive Dashboard

COMPANY PROFILES

