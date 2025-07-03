Business and Investment Opportunities in Nuclear Medicine 2025-2030: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Races

Dublin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuclear Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Diagnostics, Therapeutics), Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Oncology), End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers), and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Nuclear Medicine Market was valued at USD 17.77 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 34.51 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 10.16%. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer & thyroid is anticipated to drive market growth. The impending approval of multiple radiopharmaceutical therapeutics during the forecast period will be a major driver for the market. For instance, in March 2022, Novartis AG received approval for Pluvicto (Lu 177) for the treatment of adult patients with prostate cancer.





Nuclear Medicine Market Report Highlights

By product type, the SPECT segment held the largest share of the diagnostics market due to low cost, high accuracy, and wide usage in different applications.

The PET segment is expected to grow lucratively over the forecast period due to the approval & launch of new products such as PYLARIFY PET imaging agent for prostate cancer.

By application, the oncology segment dominated the market in 2024.

North America dominated the market with a share of 42.87% in 2024, owing to increased awareness about current treatment therapies, favorable reimbursement policies, and improved patient affordability.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region considerably in the future due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, and approval of new products during the forecast period.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), in 2022, globally around 20 million new cases of cancer are estimated to be diagnosed, and around 10 million deaths occurred due to this disease. Factors like changing lifestyle, unhealthy diet, and less awareness about oral hygiene in low and middle-income countries is the most common cause of the prevalence of cancer.



Increasing adoption of nuclear medicine products in diagnosis and the approval of new generators to help increase the supply of radionuclides is expected to drive growth. For instance, in November 2021, EZAG received the Brazilian Health Authority Regulatory Agency's (ANVISA) approval for GalliaPharm in Brazil. It is a gallium-68 generator used to extract the positron-emitting isotope of gallium from a source of decaying germanium-68 for making G68 dotatate injection. This is the first and only gallium generator approved for pharmaceutical use in Brazil. The approval of such products contributes to the market growth in developing markets.



In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market was moderately impacted. A survey was conducted for reactor-based medical isotopes by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) during the second quarter of 2020 to assess the continuity of the supply chain during the COVID-19 crisis. It was revealed that major producers continued with production in line with IAEA safety standards, as their operations were categorized as essential by their respective governments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $17.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $34.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Product and Application Outlook

2.2.2. End Use Outlook

2.2.3. Regional Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Nuclear Medicine Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising Incidence of Cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases

3.2.1.2. Increasing Application of Radiopharmaceuticals/Nuclear Medicine

3.2.1.3. Growing Demand for Accurate Diagnostic Methods

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High Cost of Treatment

3.2.2.2. Stringent Regulations Pertaining to Production, Storage, & Usage

3.3. Nuclear Medicine Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 4. Nuclear Medicine Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Global Nuclear Medicine Market: Product Dashboard

4.2. Global Nuclear Medicine Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Nuclear Medicine Market by Product, Revenue

4.4. Diagnostics

4.5. Therapeutics

Chapter 5. Nuclear Medicine Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Global Nuclear Medicine Market: Application Dashboard

5.2. Global Nuclear Medicine Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Nuclear Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, Revenue (USD Million)

5.4. Cardiology

5.5. Neurology

5.6. Oncology

5.7. Thyroid

5.8. Lymphoma

5.9. Bone Metastasis

5.10. Endocrine Tumor

5.11. Pulmonary Scans

5.12. Urology

5.13. Others

Chapter 6. Nuclear Medicine Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Global Nuclear Medicine Market: End Use Dashboard

6.2. Global Nuclear Medicine Market: End Use Movement Analysis

6.3. Global Nuclear Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, Revenue (USD Million)

6.4. Hospitals

6.5. Diagnostic Centers

6.6. Others

Chapter 7. Nuclear Medicine Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product, Application, and End Use

7.1. Regional Dashboard

7.2. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

7.3. North America

7.4. Europe

7.5. Asia-Pacific

7.6. Latin America

7.7. MEA

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

8.3.2. Key Customers

8.3.3. Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2024

8.3.4. GE Healthcare

8.3.5. Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

8.3.6. Nordion (Canada), Inc.

8.3.7. Bracco Imaging S.p.A.

8.3.8. The Institute for Radioelements (IRE)

8.3.9. NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd.

8.3.10. The Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization

8.3.11. Eczacibasi-Monrol

8.3.12. Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

8.3.13. Eckert & Ziegler

8.3.14. Mallinckrodt

8.3.15. Cardinal Health

