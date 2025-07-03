Blood Market Trends and Outlook 2025-2029: Trends and Opportunities in Therapeutic, Diagnostic, and R&D Applications

Dublin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blood market is poised to expand by USD 2.59 billion from 2024 to 2029, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.7%. This comprehensive report delivers key insights, encompassing market size and forecasts, emerging trends, growth catalysts, challenges, and an analysis of approximately 25 leading vendors.

Key drivers propelling market growth include the rising number of hospitals and blood banks, increased incidence of road accidents and sports injuries, and a surge in surgical, dialysis, and blood transfusion procedures.

Increasing awareness of blood donation is identified as a significant factor driving blood market growth. Additionally, the demand for blood products and cord blood banking is expected to rise substantially, enhancing market dynamics.

This study is based on a balanced integration of primary and secondary data, incorporating contributions from key industry participants. Historical and projected market data are provided, elucidating segment-specific and regional analysis, alongside a detailed vendor landscape review.

Market Segmentation

By Product:

WBC and Platelets

Blood Screening Products

Blood Typing Products

Source Plasma Collection

By End-user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

By Application:

Therapeutic

Diagnostic

Research and Development

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

Asia

Europe

Rest of World (RoW)

Report Coverage:

Blood Market Sizing

Blood Market Forecast

Industry Analysis of the Blood Market

In-depth vendor analysis is designed to enhance client market positioning, detailing key players such as Abbott Laboratories, AXO Science, BAG Health Care GmbH, Beckman Coulter Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., among others. This analysis aims to guide strategic company planning by leveraging upcoming growth opportunities.

The report synthesizes and summarizes data from various sources, analyzing key parameters like profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It offers a comprehensive, reliable view through extensive primary and secondary research efforts. The competitive landscape is fully explored, using qualitative and quantitative methods to provide accurate growth forecasts and essential market influences.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Abbott Laboratories

AXO Science

BAG Health Care GmbH

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

CSL Ltd.

DIAGAST SAS

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Grifols SA

Haemonetics Corp.

Medtronic PLC

Merck KGaA

Mesa Laboratories Inc.

Nipro Corp.

QuidelOrtho Corp.

Rapid Labs Ltd.

Terumo Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Werfenlife SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8s6nxr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.