Binge-Eating Disorder Treatment Market Report 2025-2029 with Qualitative and Quantitative Research

Dublin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Binge-Eating Disorder Treatment Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The binge-eating disorder treatment market is set to expand significantly, with an anticipated growth of USD 627.4 million from 2024 to 2029, propelled by a CAGR of 7% throughout the forecast period. This comprehensive analysis delves into market dynamics, examining size, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, with an in-depth vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 industry players.

The global surge in binge-eating disorder prevalence, along with a rising obese population and proactive government measures, are primary mechanisms driving market growth. Noteworthy advancements such as the development and approval of new medications, alongside growing popularity for partial hospitalization programs and telemedicine solutions, are poised to significantly stimulate market demand in forthcoming years.

This market assessment leverages both primary and secondary data sources, including insights from industry stakeholders. It features comprehensive market sizing data, segmented regional analysis, and a detailed vendor landscape coupled with key company evaluations, complete with historical and forecast data.

Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel Offline Online

By Type Antidepressants Anticonvulsants Others

By End-user Hospitals Specialty clinics Mental health centers Academic and research institutes

By Geographical Landscape North America Europe Asia Rest of World (RoW)



The report presents exhaustive vendor analyses to bolster clients' market positioning, offering insights into leading vendors. Additionally, it discusses prospective trends and challenges shaping market growth, enabling companies to strategize and harness forthcoming opportunities effectively.

Through rigorous study, synthesis, and dataset consolidation from various sources, the report delivers a vivid depiction of the market, grounded in key indicators like profit margins, pricing strategies, competitive landscape, and promotional strategies. The findings drawn are robust and reliable, informed by extensive primary and secondary research. The comprehensive competitive landscape and detailed vendor selection methods are driven by both qualitative and quantitative research, forecasting precise market growth trajectories.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Alvogen Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Chronos Therapeutics Ltd.

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC

Eli Lilly and Co.

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Lupin Ltd.

Omeros Corp.

Pyramid Healthcare Inc.

Rosewood Centers for Eating disorders

Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding

Tryp Therapeutics Inc.

Viatris Inc.

VIVUS LLC

Walden Behavioral Care

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pqshhf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.