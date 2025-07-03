Vehicle Analytics: Global Strategic Business Report 2025-2030

Dublin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vehicle Analytics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Vehicle Analytics was valued at US$5.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$19.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Vehicle Analytics market.







The growth in the vehicle analytics market is driven by several factors, including the increasing adoption of connected car technologies, which generate vast amounts of data that can be leveraged for analytics. The rising demand for predictive maintenance and real-time vehicle monitoring solutions, aimed at reducing operational costs and improving vehicle safety, is also a significant driver of market growth.

Additionally, the continuous advancements in AI, ML, and big data analytics are enhancing the capabilities of vehicle analytics platforms, expanding their application scope. The growing emphasis on improving customer experience, driven by the need to differentiate in a competitive automotive market, is further boosting demand for vehicle analytics solutions. Moreover, the rise of new business models, such as UBI and mobility-as-a-service (MaaS), is creating new opportunities for vehicle analytics, contributing to the market`s expansion.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the On-Premise segment, which is expected to reach US$8.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 17.4%. The Cloud segment is also set to grow at 27.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 21.6% CAGR to reach $2.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the 42 companies featured in this Vehicle Analytics market report include:

Agnik LLC

Axiom Product Administration

IBM Corporation

Intelligent Mechatronic Systems, Inc.

Motionloft

Sibros

Teletrac Navman

The report analyzes the Vehicle Analytics market in terms of units by the following Segments, and Geographic Regions/Countries:

Segments: Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud); End-Use (Original Equipment Manufacturers, Fleet Owners, Regulatory Bodies, Automotive Dealers, Insurers)

Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud); End-Use (Original Equipment Manufacturers, Fleet Owners, Regulatory Bodies, Automotive Dealers, Insurers) Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes segmentation by product, technology, type, material, distribution channel, application, and end-use, with historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 244 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Vehicle Analytics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Adoption of Big Data Analytics in Automotive Industry

Technological Advancements in Real-time Vehicle Data Processing

Impact of Connected Vehicles on Vehicle Analytics Demand

Increasing Use of Predictive Maintenance through Vehicle Analytics

Expansion of Vehicle Analytics Applications in Fleet Management

Rising Demand for Enhanced In-vehicle Experience through Analytics

Growing Focus on Reducing Operational Costs with Vehicle Analytics

Integration of AI and Machine Learning in Vehicle Analytics

Impact of Electric Vehicles on Vehicle Analytics Trends

