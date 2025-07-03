Growth Trends in Europe's Tumble Dryers Market 2025-2030: Revenues Set to Exceed USD 3.8 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Tumble Dryers - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025-2030)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe's Tumble Dryers Market is projected to expand significantly, with its size estimated at USD 2.97 billion in 2025 and expected to reach USD 3.89 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.55% from 2025 to 2030. As revenue and demand for major appliances in Europe increase, the demand for tumble dryers is anticipated to rise. With over 75% urban population and a growing employment rate, there is a strong preference for efficient, time-saving appliances like tumble dryers, which effectively dry clothes quickly.

The average revenue per household and unit volume for major appliances, including washing machines in Europe, are on a steady rise, accelerating the sales of tumble dryers. The shift toward online channels for purchasing tumble dryers is increasing their market share in e-commerce and direct website sales.

Technological innovations are equipping tumble dryers with advanced features such as sensors and smart connectivity. Wi-Fi and voice assistance from platforms like Google Assistant and Alexa allow users to operate their tumble dryers remotely, tailoring dryer cycles to specific fabrics and loads. As the market for smart appliances grows in Europe, consumer demand for smart-enabled tumble dryers is on the rise.

The market is characterized by a diverse range of manufacturers, intensifying competition that promotes innovation, particularly in smart features. Notable players in the European market include Miele, Schulthess, Renzacci, Bosch, and Haier.

Rising Demand from the Residential Segment: The continuous increase in residential real estate sales across Europe is broadening the market for tumble dryer manufacturers. The demand for laundry appliances is expanding as more households emerge, particularly in urbanized and economically prosperous countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, and France. Global manufacturers are responding by launching innovative tumble dryers, positioning the residential segment as a robust market driver.

France Leading the European Market: France boasts a high ownership rate of laundry appliances, exceeding 80%, driving expansion opportunities in the tumble dryer sector. With over 0.6 million annual sales, the urban demographic is significantly boosting tumble dryer revenue and sales. The proliferation of smart features in these appliances, coupled with the increasing sales of smart home devices, predicts sustained market growth in the coming years.

