Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Consumables Testing Market 2025-2030: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, and Merck Lead

Dublin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Consumables Testing Market by Product Type, Testing Type, Technology, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The biopharmaceutical manufacturing consumables testing market is experiencing significant growth, expanding from USD 621.39 million in 2024 to USD 696.93 million in 2025 and projected to reach USD 1.21 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.82%.
As biopharmaceutical manufacturing becomes increasingly reliant on cutting-edge testing consumables, manufacturers must ensure these products meet rigorous standards to prevent contamination and guarantee product integrity. With evolving regulatory scrutiny and accelerated development timelines, aligning operational frameworks with standards of quality assurance and supply chain resilience has never been more critical.
The demand for advanced testing consumables is rising due to innovations in single-use technologies and chromatography media. These advancements aim to decrease cross-batch contamination risks and enhance throughput and selectivity. Stakeholders in academic research and large-scale manufacturing are exploring methods to streamline testing workflows without compromising data integrity.
Disruptive Trends in Consumables Testing
The integration of single-use bags and assemblies has revolutionized biopharmaceutical manufacturing workflows by minimizing cleaning validation times and contamination risks. Combined with innovative chromatography technologies and advanced molecular diagnostics, manufacturers can now implement real-time analytical platforms for immediate quality control and process adjustments. Challenges tied to cost and sustainability are also prompting suppliers to develop eco-friendly materials without sacrificing performance. This report provides vital insights for decision-makers to identify strategic opportunities for competitive advantage.
Navigating Cost Pressures from 2025 US Tariffs
New tariffs imposed in 2025 have escalated costs for imported critical testing consumables, prompting manufacturers to explore nearshoring and regional sourcing strategies. The tariff environment places additional financial pressures on contract manufacturing and research organizations, prompting investments in process intensification and strategic supplier partnerships to mitigate cost impacts.
Regional Dynamics Shaping Testing Infrastructure
In the Americas, local manufacturing emphasizes single-use systems and digital testing platforms, creating competitive conditions for premium consumables. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region is adapting to diverse regulatory frameworks with investments in closed-system filtration solutions. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific countries focus on expanding domestic production to reduce import reliance, supported by technological investments in real-time PCR and ELISA platforms.
Strategic Moves by Leading Consumables Suppliers
Major suppliers are enhancing their portfolios through the integration of sensor-enabled single-use assemblies and automated platforms. Companies are advancing assay capabilities to facilitate consecutive testing while supporting deeper analyte profiling. These innovations enable more efficient and depth-oriented method qualification processes.
Key Takeaways from This Report
- The rapid expansion of single-use technologies significantly reduces contamination risks, enhancing production efficiency.
- Integrating real-time analytical platforms with chromatography systems augments on-the-fly quality control capabilities.
- Understanding regional supply chain dynamics offers a strategic advantage in meeting global quality standards.
- Tariff impacts necessitate strategic supplier partnerships to offset cost pressures and maintain operational agility.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|192
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$696.93 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.21 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Consumables Testing Market, by Product Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Chromatography Media
8.2.1. Affinity Resins
8.2.2. Ion Exchange Resins
8.2.3. Protein A Resins
8.2.4. Size Exclusion Media
8.3. Filtration Consumables
8.3.1. Cartridge Filters
8.3.2. Depth Filters
8.3.3. Membrane Filters
8.4. Sampling Assemblies
8.5. Single-Use Bags and Assemblies
8.5.1. Bioreactor Bags
8.5.2. Mixing Bags
8.5.3. Storage Bags
8.6. Tubing and Connectors
9. Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Consumables Testing Market, by Testing Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Bioburden Testing
9.3. Endotoxin Testing
9.4. pH Testing
9.5. Sterility Testing
9.5.1. Direct Inoculation Test
9.5.2. Membrane Filtration Test
10. Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Consumables Testing Market, by Technology
10.1. Introduction
10.2. ELISA
10.2.1. Competitive ELISA
10.2.2. Indirect ELISA
10.2.3. Sandwich ELISA
10.3. Flow Cytometry
10.4. Mass Spectrometry
10.5. Real-Time PCR
11. Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Consumables Testing Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Cell Culture Monitoring
11.3. Protein Purification
11.3.1. Affinity Chromatography
11.3.2. Ion Exchange Chromatography
11.3.3. Size Exclusion Chromatography
11.4. Viral Clearance
12. Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Consumables Testing Market, by End User
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Academic and Research Institutes
12.3. Biopharmaceutical Companies
12.3.1. Biosimilar Manufacturers
12.3.2. Large Pharma
12.3.3. Mid-Size Pharma
12.4. Contract Manufacturing Organizations
12.5. Contract Research Organizations
13. Americas Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Consumables Testing Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United States
13.3. Canada
13.4. Mexico
13.5. Brazil
13.6. Argentina
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Consumables Testing Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United Kingdom
14.3. Germany
14.4. France
14.5. Russia
14.6. Italy
14.7. Spain
14.8. United Arab Emirates
14.9. Saudi Arabia
14.10. South Africa
14.11. Denmark
14.12. Netherlands
14.13. Qatar
14.14. Finland
14.15. Sweden
14.16. Nigeria
14.17. Egypt
14.18. Turkey
14.19. Israel
14.20. Norway
14.21. Poland
14.22. Switzerland
15. Asia-Pacific Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Consumables Testing Market
15.1. Introduction
15.2. China
15.3. India
15.4. Japan
15.5. Australia
15.6. South Korea
15.7. Indonesia
15.8. Thailand
15.9. Philippines
15.10. Malaysia
15.11. Singapore
15.12. Vietnam
15.13. Taiwan
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
16.3.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
16.3.2. Danaher Corporation
16.3.3. Merck KGaA
16.3.4. Sartorius AG
16.3.5. Corning Incorporated
16.3.6. Agilent Technologies Inc.
16.3.7. Lonza Group AG
16.3.8. PerkinElmer Inc.
16.3.9. Tecan Group Ltd.
16.3.10. Repligen Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mk3pp1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment