Canada Pharmaceutical Market Report and Growth Forecasts 2025-2030: Aging Population Fuels Demand in Canada's Expanding Pharmaceutical Market

The Canadian Pharmaceutical Market was valued at USD 51.56 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 76.9 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7%. Several driving factors influence this significant and highly regulated industry. One of the primary drivers is Canada's aging population.

With a growing number of seniors, there's a heightened demand for pharmaceuticals and healthcare services. For example, medications for conditions like osteoarthritis and Alzheimer's are in high demand due to the aging demographic.







Government regulation also plays a crucial role in shaping the pharmaceutical market. Health Canada, the country's regulatory body, oversees drug safety and efficacy. For instance, the approval and regulation of prescription drugs like insulin and antibiotics ensure the quality and safety of medicines available in the market. Research and development (R&D) efforts are another crucial factor. Canada boasts a strong R&D sector, with pharmaceutical companies like Apotex and Valeo Pharma conducting innovative research. For example, developing biologic drugs for conditions like cancer and autoimmune diseases benefits patients and contributes to economic growth.



Moreover, product launches by key players in the market will further propel the Canadian pharmaceutical market growth in the forecast period. For instance, the approval of Arexvy, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, for individuals aged 60 and older is a significant development in Canada's healthcare landscape. RSV is a common cause of lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) in older adults, making this vaccine a valuable addition to the preventive measures available.

This approval expands the vaccine portfolio of GSK in Canada and addresses a specific healthcare need for the aging population. Introducing Arexvy is especially noteworthy as it marks the first approval of the RSV vaccine for older adults in the country. RSV can lead to severe respiratory illnesses, and older adults are a particularly vulnerable demographic.



Canada Pharmaceutical Market Report Highlights

By disease, the cancer segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 18.1% in 2024, attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer and the ongoing development of advanced treatments.

The parenteral segment is set to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by the increasing demand for injectable medications.

By formulation, the tablets segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024 due to their convenience, affordability, and ease of administration.

The sprays segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030, propelled by their user-friendly nature and precise dosing capabilities.

By end use, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2024, propelled by the increasing number of hospitals, leading to higher demand for pharmaceutical drugs to treat various medical conditions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 119 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $51.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $76.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Canada





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Drug Type Outlook

2.2.2. Product Outlook

2.2.3. Type Outlook

2.2.4. Disease Outlook

2.2.5. Route of Administration Outlook

2.2.6. Formulation Outlook

2.2.7. Age Group Outlook

2.2.8. End Use Outlook

2.3. Competitive Scenario



Chapter 3. Canada Pharmaceutical Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Canada Pharmaceutical Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: Drug Type Business Analysis

4.1. Drug Type Segment Dashboard

4.2. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: Drug Type Movement Analysis

4.3. Canada Pharmaceutical Market Size & Trend Analysis, By Drug Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

4.4. Biologics & Biosimilars (Large Molecules)

4.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

4.4.2. Monoclonal Antibodies

4.4.3. Vaccines

4.4.4. Cell & Gene Therapy

4.4.5. Others

4.5. Conventional Drugs (Small Molecules)



Chapter 5. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: Product Business Analysis

5.1. Product Segment Dashboard

5.2. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: Product Movement Analysis

5.3. Canada Pharmaceutical Market Size & Trend Analysis, By Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4. Branded

5.5. Generics



Chapter 6. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: Type Business Analysis

6.1. Type Segment Dashboard

6.2. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: Type Movement Analysis

6.3. Canada Pharmaceutical Market Size & Trend Analysis, By Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

6.4. Prescription

6.5. OTC



Chapter 7. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: Disease Business Analysis

7.1. Disease Segment Dashboard

7.2. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: Disease Movement Analysis

7.3. Canada Pharmaceutical Market Size & Trend Analysis, By Disease, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

7.4. Cardiovascular diseases

7.5. Cancer

7.6. Diabetes

7.7. Infectious diseases

7.8. Neurological Disorders

7.9. Respiratory diseases

7.10. Autoimmune diseases

7.11. Mental health disorders

7.12. Gastrointestinal disorders

7.13. Women's Health Diseases

7.14. Genetic and Rare genetic diseases

7.15. Dermatological conditions

7.16. Obesity

7.17. Renal diseases

7.18. Liver conditions

7.19. Hematological disorders

7.20. Eye conditions

7.21. Infertility conditions

7.22. Endocrine disorders

7.23. Allergies

7.24. Others



Chapter 8. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: Route of Administration Business Analysis

8.1. Route of Administration Segment Dashboard

8.2. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: Route of Administration Movement Analysis

8.3. Canada Pharmaceutical Market Size & Trend Analysis, By Route of Administration, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

8.4. Oral

8.5. Topical

8.6. Parenteral

8.7. Inhalations

8.8. Other Routes of Administration



Chapter 9. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: Formulation Business Analysis

9.1. Formulation Segment Dashboard

9.2. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: Formulation Movement Analysis

9.3. Canada Pharmaceutical Market Size & Trend Analysis, By Formulation, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

9.4. Tablets

9.5. Capsules

9.6. Injectable

9.7. Sprays

9.8. Suspensions

9.9. Powders

9.10. Other Formulations



Chapter 10. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: Age Group Business Analysis

10.1. Age Group Segment Dashboard

10.2. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: Age Group Movement Analysis

10.3. Canada Pharmaceutical Market Size & Trend Analysis, By Age Group, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

10.4. Children & Adolescents

10.5. Adults

10.6. Geriatric



Chapter 11. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: End Use Business Analysis

11.1. End Use Segment Dashboard

11.2. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: End Use Movement Analysis

11.3. Canada Pharmaceutical Market Size & Trend Analysis, By End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

11.4. Hospitals

11.5. Clinics

11.6. Others



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

12.2. Company/ Competition Categorization

12.3. Vendor Landscape

12.4. Company Profiles

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novartis AG

GSK plc

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

AstraZeneca

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Sanofi

Eli Lilly and Company

AbbVie Inc.

