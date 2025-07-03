Italy Water Dispense Market Report: Leading Companies & Market Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Water Dispense Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report investigates all significant factors shaping the market, including rankings of the leading industry operators and forecasts to 2028.

The most comprehensive report available on the water dispense market in Italy. Detailed coverage of the bottled water dispense, point of use and integrated tap systems segments. Sets out both market and segment totals, with data from 2018 to 2023 and forecasts to 2028. Charting the leading companies by sector including sales volumes to help you understand more about your competitors.

Price structure and revenue indicators tracking fluctuations in price and the mix of rentals and unit sales. Provides unparalleled insights into the market and category dynamics, tracking industry developments, opportunities and future trends to support business planning.

Background and report description

The annual Italy Water Dispense report offers unrivalled insights and expertise into the country's bottled water dispense (BWD), point of use (POU) and integrated tap systems (ITS) markets. An essential guide for existing players as well as prospective new entrants to Italy's water dispense industry, this report will provide you with the key qualitative and quantitative data required to support your business planning.

This detailed country report explores the trends and developments of Italy's water dispense industry in over 30 charts and tables. These include units installed across the review period 2018 - 2023 and forecast period 2023 - 2028, leading water dispense distributors by installed units and water volume sales, total water consumption, BWD throughput, cancellation rates and BWD to POU unit conversions, machine types, channel distribution, water types, pricing structure and revenue analysis covering average monthly rental, average bottle price and total revenue.

Additional commentary covers M&A and market consolidation, modes of commercialisation split by sector, contract lengths, PESTLE (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Legal & Environmental) analysis and future water consumption trends.

This report contains easily digestible sections to help you pinpoint the key facts and figures easily and understand the unique dynamics of individual countries and region-wide trends.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction and scope

Water dispense market overview

Bottled water dispense analysis, insights and opportunities

Point of use water dispense analysis, insights and opportunities

Integrated tap system analysis, insights and opportunities

