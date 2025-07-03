Indonesia Recommerce Market Report 2025: 11.3% CAGR Projected from 2025-2029, with Market Set to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2029

Dublin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The recommerce market in Indonesia is experiencing dynamic growth, expected to expand by 13.3% annually, achieving a valuation of USD 2.15 billion by 2025. This thriving sector, which witnessed a CAGR of 16% from 2020 to 2024, is set to continue its upward trajectory with a projected CAGR of 11.3% from 2025 to 2029. By 2029, the market is anticipated to reach approximately USD 3.30 billion from its 2024 value of USD 1.89 billion.





This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the recommerce market in Indonesia, covering market opportunities and risks across consumer segments (peer-to-peer and business-led resale); product categories; sales channels; and resale formats. With over 60+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of recommerce market dynamics.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the recommerce market, segmented by recommerce channels (C2C, B2C, trade-in programs), sales models (resale, rental, refurbishment), platform types (generalist and vertical-specific), digital engagement (app, website, social media), and retail categories (electronics, apparel, home goods, and more). In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour, device usage, payment preferences, and city-level penetration across Tier 1 to Tier 3 cities.

Reasons to buy

Market Insights for Growth and Innovation: Navigate the future direction of the recommerce market by understanding business models adopted by key players - including resale, refurbishment, and rental formats. Leverage market share estimates to assess innovation, positioning, and growth opportunities.

Navigate the future direction of the recommerce market by understanding business models adopted by key players - including resale, refurbishment, and rental formats. Leverage market share estimates to assess innovation, positioning, and growth opportunities. In-depth Understanding of Recommerce Market Dynamics: Gain a detailed view of market structure and growth trends across core sectors such as retail shopping, automotive, and home improvement. Understand key drivers shaping recommerce adoption through 2029.

Gain a detailed view of market structure and growth trends across core sectors such as retail shopping, automotive, and home improvement. Understand key drivers shaping recommerce adoption through 2029. Value and Volume KPIs for Market Sizing: Utilize gross merchandise value (GMV), transaction volume, and average transaction value at the national level to quantify the overall market opportunity with precision.

Utilize gross merchandise value (GMV), transaction volume, and average transaction value at the national level to quantify the overall market opportunity with precision. Competitive Landscape and Market Share Intelligence: Benchmark against leading recommerce players using market share data across categories and channels. Inform strategic decisions by understanding the current and emerging competitive landscape.

Benchmark against leading recommerce players using market share data across categories and channels. Inform strategic decisions by understanding the current and emerging competitive landscape. Channel-Level and Digital Engagement Insights: Identify high-growth channels including C2C, B2C, and retailer-led trade-in programs. Track consumer activity across app, web, and social platforms to align digital strategies with behavior.

Identify high-growth channels including C2C, B2C, and retailer-led trade-in programs. Track consumer activity across app, web, and social platforms to align digital strategies with behavior. Consumer Segmentation and Demand Patterns: Target growth opportunities by analyzing consumer behavior segmented by age group, income level, gender, and city tier. Adapt business models to evolving spending dynamics and platform preferences.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Indonesia

Report Scope



This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the recommerce market in Indonesia, supported by 40+ tables and 55+ charts. The databook provides detailed forecasts and key performance indicators across transaction value, volume, and market share trends from 2020 to 2029.

Below is a summary of the key market segments covered:



Indonesia Recommerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) Trend Analysis

Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Indonesia Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Sector

Retail Shopping

Home Improvement

Other Sectors

Indonesia Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Category

Apparel & Accessories

Consumer Electronics

Home Appliances

Home Decor & Essentials

Books, Toys & Hobbies

Automotive Parts & Accessories

Sports & Fitness Equipment

Other Product Categories

Indonesia Recommerce by Channel

Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C)

Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Retailer Trade-In & Buyback Programs

Indonesia Recommerce by Sales Model

Resale

Rental

Refurbishment & Certified Pre-Owned

Indonesia Recommerce by Digital Engagement Channel

Website-Based Resale

App-Based Resale

Social Media Driven Resale

Indonesia Recommerce by Platform Type

Generalist Marketplaces

Vertical-Specific Platforms

Indonesia Recommerce by Device and OS

Mobile vs Desktop

Android, iOS

Indonesia Recommerce by City Tier

Tier 1 Cities

Tier 2 Cities

Tier 3 Cities

Indonesia Recommerce by Payment Instrument

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallets

Other Digital Payments

Cash

Indonesia Recommerce Market Share Analysis

Market Share by Key Players

Competitive Landscape Overview

Indonesia Recommerce by Consumer Demographics

Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level

Market Share by Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gpz3pe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment