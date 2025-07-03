State of the Biopharmaceutical Industry, Mid Year 2025 Report - Vanzacaftor Calcium + Deutivacaftor + Tezacaftor for Cystic Fibrosis is Expected to Have the Highest Commercial Success

Dublin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The State of the Biopharmaceutical Industry 2025 (Mid-Year) Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report highlights the most impactful emerging technologies, industry trends, regulatory trends, and macroeconomic factors that are going to impact or dominate the industry over the next 12 months.



A range of macroeconomic and geopolitical factors, along with the rise of emerging technologies such as AI and automation, are shaping the current business landscape. While the adoption of technologies can offer solutions to operational and efficiency challenges, businesses still face issues such as supply-demand imbalance, market volatility, and geopolitical tensions. Although the pharmaceutical industry is often considered as recession-resistant, it is not immune to challenges.

Factors such as constraints on drug pricing and reimbursement (P&R), the evolving regulatory landscape, uncertainties surrounding tariffs on pharmaceuticals, the introduction of international reference pricing (IRP) to the US, legislation such as America First and the BIOSECURE Act, as well as pressures to innovate and to address environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues will continue to pose challenges to the pharmaceutical sector in the coming years. In this The State of the Biopharmaceutical Industry report, The analyst examines the business environment, challenges, and trends that are going to impact the biopharmaceutical industry in 2025.

Only 42% of survey respondents are optimistic about the biopharmaceutical industry growth prospects in 2025-a 31% decline from six months ago.

40% of survey respondents shared a pessimistic or very pessimistic view of biotech funding recovery in May 2025, whereas earlier in the year, 50% of respondents were optimistic.

Anti-obesity drugs, immuno-oncology (IO) drug development, and artificial intelligence (AI) in pharma will be among the most impactful industry trends for the next 12 months.

Increase in real world evidence (RWE) clinical trials, 2024 was the highest year yet, and growth is projected to continue for RWE clinical trials.

Supply chain challenges were identified as the emerging pharmaceutical industry trend with the greatest impact expected for 2025.

Patent expiry of biologics, the launch of the Joint Clinical Assessment (JCA) in the EU and the actions of the Trump administration, expected to have the greatest positive impacts on the pharmaceutical industry.

The actions of the Trump administration, including tariffs and trade wars, and drug pricing and reimbursement constraints will be the main hindrances to growth in the biopharmaceutical sector.

Pharmaceutical industry professionals continue to be concerned about the new US administration's changes due to geopolitical and policy uncertainty.

Biosimilar competition and price linkage requirements have the potential to drive down the prices of both originator reference products and their biosimilars.

AI continues to be a key driver in technology, creating efficiencies across the pharmaceutical value chain.

The vanzacaftor calcium + deutivacaftor + tezacaftor for cystic fibrosis is expected to have the highest commercial success among the 2025 launches.

