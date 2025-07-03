VIVEbiotech Appoints Patricio Massera as President

San Sebastián, Gipuzkoa, Spain, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIVEbiotech, a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in lentiviral vector (LVV) development and manufacturing for in vivo and ex vivo gene and cell therapies, today announced the appointment of Patricio Massera as President, in addition to his role on the VIVEbiotech Board of Directors.

The appointment marks a significant step in VIVEbiotech’s strategy to scale its capabilities, expand globally, and enhance operational quality and excellence following a recent growth investment from Ampersand Capital Partners, a life sciences and healthcare-focused private equity firm.

Mr. Massera has over 25 years of leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical CDMO sector. Most recently, he served as CEO of AGC Biologics, where he led the company through global facility expansions and advanced its reputation for quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. In his prior executive roles, Patricio focused on scaling operations, driving quality and operational excellence, and building world-class teams.

“I am honored to join VIVEbiotech at such a pivotal point in its evolution. I firmly believe that VIVE’s unique value proposition is redefining the standards by which CDMOs address customer needs and drive meaningful advancements that improve lives.” said Mr. Massera. “I look forward to working closely with the Board and the leadership team to enhance operational robustness, expand capabilities, and strengthen the strategic partnerships that define VIVE’s commitment to customer success.”

Mr. Massera joins VIVEbiotech’s leadership team alongside Chairperson Dr. Stefan Beyer—a seasoned CDMO executive and former CEO of Vibalogics—and CEO Jon Alberdi, who has led the company’s emergence as a global leader in lentiviral vector manufacturing.

“Patricio brings a unique combination of strategic vision, technical expertise, and operational excellence,” said Dr. Stefan Beyer, Chairperson of VIVEbiotech. “He has consistently demonstrated a strong ability to scale organizations while upholding excellence in quality and customer service. The Board is confident in his ability to help lead VIVEbiotech into its next phase of growth. We are delighted to welcome him and look forward to working closely together.”

Jon Alberdi, CEO, VIVEbiotech added, “Patricio’s deep industry knowledge and leadership skills are a perfect fit for our ambitious goals. I look forward to working together to deliver exceptional value to our clients and to further strengthen our position as a leading CDMO.”

VIVEbiotech is one of the few CDMOs globally with deep expertise in both ex vivo and in vivo lentiviral vector development and manufacturing. Its fully integrated service offering supports therapies across a range of indications, including oncology (CAR-T, NK), autoimmune diseases, and vaccines. VIVE serves established global pharmaceutical leaders as well as emerging, innovative start-ups, with a customer base spanning Europe, the U.S., and Australia.

About VIVEbiotech

VIVEbiotech is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in lentiviral vectors for gene and cell therapy. Founded in 2015, VIVEbiotech operates under EMA and FDA standards, serving over 40 biotech companies globally. The company focuses on scalable, high-yield manufacturing processes and cutting-edge technologies. With expertise in both ex vivo and in vivo applications, VIVEbiotech supports the development and commercialization of therapies for cancers and rare diseases. For more information about VIVEbiotech, please visit vivebiotech.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm’s core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit AmpersandCapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

