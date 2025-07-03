NIRI and Investor Relations Profession Recognized at Nasdaq and NYSE with Historic Dual Closing Bell Ceremonies

PHILADELPHIA, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIRI: The Association for Investor Relations, together with The Philadelphia Chapter of NIRI marked a milestone for the investor relations (IR) profession by ringing the closing bells at both the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange on Monday, June 30, 2025. The simultaneous ceremonies celebrated the strategic role of investor relations professionals in progressing communications, confidence, and connection between companies and capital markets.

“NIRI sets the standard for excellence in the field and is proud to represent more than 1,500 member companies and over 12 trillion dollars in market capitalization,” said Matthew D. Brusch, NIRI President and CEO, and co-bell ringer at the NYSE. “These ceremonies spotlighted the progress achieved in advancing the investor relations profession and recognition of the impact and value the NIRI community and IR brings to the capital markets.”

This momentous and coordinated celebration was made possible with the leadership of our exchange hosts, Nasdaq’s Garrett Low, Senior Managing Director, Capital Access Platforms and NYSE’s Andrew Bjorkman, CETF, Director, Regional Head of Mid-Atlantic & Northwest and NIRI Philadelphia Board Vice President.

Lisa M. Caperelli, NIRI Board Director and Vice President of Sponsorships for NIRI Philadelphia, rang the closing bell at Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, and commented, “As IR professionals, we are the bridge between companies and the investment community — translating strategy into story, numbers into narrative, and volatility into vision. This day was a powerful celebration of the strategic value the investor relations profession delivers to shareholders.”

Nahla A. Azmy, President of NIRI Philadelphia, and co-bell ringer at the New York Stock Exchange, added, “It was an honor to represent NIRI Philadelphia and to share this historic bell closing event with our national colleagues. I am grateful to Nasdaq and NYSE for providing us the opportunity to showcase the energy and excellence that define our strong and resilient IR community.”





Highlights from the Bell Ceremonies below:

Photos and videos courtesy of NYSE Group and Nasdaq. They do not recommend or endorse any investments, investment strategies, companies, products or services.

About the NIRI Philadelphia Chapter

NIRI Philadelphia, formed in 1971, is a professional association of investor relations officers, communicators, consultants and providers serving organizations in the Greater Philadelphia area. NIRI Philadelphia includes members from a variety of industries and market cap sizes who are responsible for communications between their organizations, the investing public, and the financial community. NIRI Philadelphia’s goal is to provide its members the resources needed to be strategic leaders in their organizations.



About NIRI: The Association for Investor Relations



Founded in 1969, NIRI is the professional association of corporate officers and investor relations consultants responsible for communication among corporate management, shareholders, securities analysts, and other financial community constituents. NIRI is the largest professional investor relations association in the world with members representing over 1,500 publicly held companies and $12 trillion in stock market capitalization.

