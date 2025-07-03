Blue Moon Metals Appoints Stephen Eddy as Senior Vice-President Corporate Development

TORONTO, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Moon Metals Inc. (“Blue Moon” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MOON; OTCQX: BMOOF), is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Eddy as Senior Vice-President, Corporate Development, as it continues to build out its management team to support the Company's continued growth in the development of its critical metals portfolio through construction, financing, development, exploration and M&A. Stephen has also acquired 63,000 common shares in the open market.

“We are delighted to welcome Stephen Eddy to our team,” said Christian Kargl-Simard, CEO of Blue Moon. “The calibre of Stephen’s experience is impressive covering all aspects of a growing mining company. We look forward to Stephen contributing to the success of the business and working closely with me in all facets of strategy, financing, investor relations and corporate development.”

Mr. Eddy is a strategic financial executive with over two decades of experience leading capital markets transactions, risk management, and corporate development in the mining sector. As Senior Vice President of Business Development at IAMGOLD, he spearheaded $900M in acquisitions and $2.4B in divestitures, including landmark deals such as the $500M sale of Niobec and a $195M strategic investment by Sumitomo. Known for his sharp financial acumen, collaborative leadership, and ability to unlock value in complex, high-stakes environments, Stephen has guided transformative projects such as the turnaround of the Cote Gold project. A Chartered Professional Accountant, Master of Management and Professional Accounting (MMPA) graduate from Rotman School of Management and holds a honours BA in Economics from the University of Western Ontario, he brings a rigorous analytical approach, a passion for growth, and a commitment to operational excellence. Stephen excels in aligning strategy with execution to drive shareholder value and position organizations for long-term success.

The Company has granted a total of 200,000 incentive stock options under the Company’s share compensation plan to Stephen with an exercise price of $3.37 per stock option and are exercisable for a period of five years from date of grant and vesting over three years.

About Blue Moon

Blue Moon is advancing 3 brownfield polymetallic projects, including the Nussir copper-gold-silver project in Norway, the Blue Moon zinc-gold-silver-copper project in the United States and the NSG copper-zinc-gold-silver project in Norway. All 3 projects are well located with existing local infrastructure including roads, power and historical infrastructure. Zinc and copper are currently on the USGS and EU list of metals critical to the global economy and national security. More information is available on the Company’s website (www.bluemoonmetals.com).

For further information:

Blue Moon Metals Inc.

Christian Kargl-Simard

CEO and Director

Phone: (416) 230 3440

Email: christian@bluemoonmetals.com

