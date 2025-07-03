Brookfield Business Partners Announces Sale of Assets to Seed New Evergreen Private Equity Strategy

• Transaction enables Brookfield Business Partners to monetize a partial interest in three businesses at a value accretive to the trading price of its units and shares

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBU, BBUC; TSX: BBU.UN, BBUC), today announced that it has reached an agreement to sell a portion of its interest in three businesses (the “Transaction”) to a new evergreen private equity strategy (the “New Fund”) targeting high-net-worth investors, managed by Brookfield Asset Management.

Under the terms of the Transaction, Brookfield Business Partners will sell an approximate 12% interest in its engineered components manufacturing operation (“DexKo”), an approximate 7% interest in its dealer software and technology services operation (“CDK Global”) and an approximate 5% interest in its work access services operation (“BrandSafway”) to the New Fund.

Brookfield Business Partners will receive units of the New Fund (the “Units”) with an initial redemption value of approximately $690 million, representing an aggregate 8.6% discount to the net asset value (“NAV”) of the interests sold. In the 18-month period following the initial closing of the New Fund, expected later this year, the Units are expected to be redeemed for cash at an 8.6% discount to NAV at the time of redemption. Any remaining Units still outstanding after this 18-month period will be redeemable at NAV.

A joint independent committee comprising independent directors of Brookfield Business Partners retained an independent financial advisor and external legal counsel to assist with their review of the Transaction. The joint independent committee received a fairness opinion from their independent financial advisor, and following consultation with their advisors determined that the Transaction is fair and in the best interests of Brookfield Business Partners.

Anuj Ranjan, CEO of Brookfield Business Partners said, “The Transaction provides a strong outcome for Brookfield Business Partners’ unitholders and shareholders and provides the new evergreen private equity strategy with an immediate diversified seed portfolio prior to its launch. The realization of these partial interests, at a value that is accretive to the trading price of our units and shares, enables Brookfield Business Partners to continue to accelerate the return of capital under current and future buyback programs, reinvest in the growth of its business and reduce corporate leverage.”

The sale is expected to be completed on July 4, 2025.

Independent Review Process

The Transaction was reviewed by independent committees (the “Independent Committees”) formed by the boards of directors of the general partner of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. and of Brookfield Business Corporation (collectively, the “Boards”), which are comprised of independent directors. The Independent Committees retained Stikeman Elliott LLP as their external counsel and Origin Merchant Partners as their independent financial advisor to assist in their review of the Transaction.

The Independent Committees received an opinion from Origin Merchant Partners that, subject to various assumptions, qualifications and limitations to be set forth in its opinion letter, the consideration to be received by Brookfield Business Partners L.P. and Brookfield Business Corporation pursuant to the Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to Brookfield Business Partners L.P. and Brookfield Business Corporation.

After consultation with their independent financial and legal advisors, the Independent Committees unanimously determined that the Transaction is fair to and in the best interests of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. and Brookfield Business Corporation, and unanimously recommended to the Boards that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. and Brookfield Business Corporation approve the Transaction. The Boards have unanimously (excluding conflicted directors, who did not participate in deliberations) determined that the Transaction is in the best interests of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. and Brookfield Business Corporation and approved the Transaction.

As the value of the Transaction is less than 25% of the consolidated market capitalization of Brookfield Business Partners L.P., the Transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under applicable securities laws.

Brookfield Business Partners is a global business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that provide essential products and services and benefit from a strong competitive position. Investors have flexibility to invest in our company either through Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU; TSX: BBU.UN), a limited partnership or Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC), a corporation. For more information, please visit https://bbu.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management’s Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $1 trillion of assets under management.

