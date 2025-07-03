Bitcoin Solaris Enters Final Weeks of Presale Amid Growing Investor Interest



TALLINN, Estonia, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S), a next-generation blockchain project, today announced it has entered the final four weeks of its limited presale, with over $6 million raised and more than 13,650 users participating. This milestone marks a key moment for the BTC-S ecosystem, which aims to redefine accessibility in crypto through mobile mining, smart contract integration, and energy-efficient consensus design.

The token is currently priced at $10, with the next phase set to increase to $11 and an official launch price of $20. A 6% bonus remains available for eligible presale participants.

BTC-S Builds the Future



Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S) flips the script. With its dual-layer blockchain design, a hybrid consensus that blends Proof-of-Work with Delegated Proof-of-Stake, and energy-efficient infrastructure, BTC-S is designed from the ground up to support scalability, mobile-first mining, and lightning-fast smart contract performance. The system achieves 10,000 TPS with finality in 2 seconds, positioning it as one of the fastest decentralized platforms in development today.

BTC-S: Wealth-Building Meets Modern Infrastructure

Let’s talk about what truly makes Bitcoin Solaris a potential wealth-creation engine. Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies that require expensive equipment and deep technical skills, BTC-S makes mining accessible to everyone through the upcoming Solaris Nova app.

Using a refined adaptive algorithm and smart validator rotation, mining is optimized for smartphones. And that’s not speculation. It’s already live in testing and supports efficient participation with minimal energy use. Whether you're in a big city or a rural area, mobile mining with BTC-S is designed to be truly inclusive. You can even preview your potential earnings using their mining calculator .

But that’s just the beginning. BTC-S is also pushing boundaries with smart contract support and a growing set of DeFi functionalities. It’s not just a coin. It’s an ecosystem with room to build.

From Mobile to Mainnet BTC-S Powers a New Financial Era

Core highlights include:

Dual-consensus model with validator rotation for security and decentralization



Cross-chain bridge development for asset interoperability



Smart contracts optimized for DeFi scalability



Ongoing audits from Cyberscope and Freshcoins



and Full integration with the Solaris Nova App for on-the-go mining and governance



And let’s not forget the excitement brewing in the crypto influencer space. The team behind BTC-S has been getting attention from prominent channels. A full review by Crypto Show dives into what’s making Bitcoin Solaris one of the most talked-about launches of the year.

The Presale: A Window That’s Closing Fast

Investors love numbers. Here are a few worth paying attention to.

Current price: $10



Next phase: $11



Launch price: $20



Bonus: 6%



Over $6 million raised, and more than 13,650 users have joined



And this isn’t one of those endless presales that drag on for a year. The entire event is capped at just 90 days. That means only around 4 weeks remain to get in before BTC-S goes live and enters the next phase. With this kind of momentum, it’s no wonder some are calling it the shortest presale in crypto history.

To receive your tokens on launch day, Bitcoin Solaris recommends using Trust Wallet or Metamask for smooth and secure delivery. These platforms ensure seamless distribution without requiring a connection during the presale phase.

You can track everything directly from the main platform at bitcoinsolaris.com .

BTC-S Tokenomics: Designed for Scarcity and Growth

If you're wondering what makes BTC-S truly different from Bitcoin, it starts with distribution. While Bitcoin mining now rewards whales, Bitcoin Solaris designed its tokenomics to favor longevity and fair access. The entire structure is focused on real utility, scarcity, and growth.

BTC-S follows a fixed-supply model with a maximum of 21 million tokens. The breakdown is worth a glance and can be found on their official tokenomics page , but here's a quick preview:

66.66% reserved for mining, distributed over 90 years



20% allocated to the presale



The rest is dedicated to liquidity, community, marketing, and development



This long-term vision isn’t just fluff. It’s embedded into how BTC-S operates. Fair, structured, and driven by actual participation.

In addition, Holders can now enjoy daily mini-games from Bitcoin Solaris, unlocking new chances to earn every day. Explore how it works here.

Final Thoughts: Trump Lit the Spark, But BTC-S Carries the Torch

Trump’s Bitcoin comments are the kind of headlines that draw eyes. But Bitcoin Solaris is offering something stronger than soundbites. It’s offering architecture, access, and opportunity. For those who missed Bitcoin’s early years and feel like they arrived too late, BTC-S may just be that rare second chance.

And it’s not just a theory. It’s live. It’s active. And it’s fast approaching a launch that could redefine what early adoption means in this cycle.

For more information on Bitcoin Solaris:

Website: https://www.bitcoinsolaris.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitcoinsolaris

X: https://x.com/BitcoinSolaris



Media Contact:

Xander Levine

press@bitcoinsolaris.com

Press Kit: Available upon request



