Digi Power X Announces Proposed Shares for Debt Settlement with NANO Nuclear Energy

MIAMI, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digi Power X Inc. (“Digi Power X” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DGXX / TSXV: DGX), an innovative energy infrastructure company that develops data centers, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement (the “Agreement”) with NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) ( “NANO Nuclear”). Pursuant to the Agreement, Digi Power X will issue an aggregate of 109,677 subordinate voting shares of the Company, at a deemed price of C$3.10 per subordinate voting share, to NANO Nuclear in consideration for the settlement of US$250,000 in accrued liabilities owed from consulting services provided by NANO Nuclear under the Memorandum of Understanding between NANO Nuclear and the Company that was announced on December 14, 2024 (the “Settlement”). The Company expects that the proposed Settlement will allow the Company to preserve its cash and further support the build-out of the Company’s AI and energy infrastructure initiatives. All securities to be issued pursuant to the Settlement will be subject to a customary statutory hold period from the closing date and will not be registered in the U.S. or under any applicable U.S. state securities laws. The Settlement is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals, including from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Strategic Consultation with NANO Nuclear

The Company’s strategic consultation with NANO Nuclear regarding the previously announced feasibility study on the potential deployment of small modular reactor (“SMR”) technology at the Company’s data center facilities remains ongoing. The purpose of the study is to assess the viability of using SMR technology to provide a stable, clean and long-term power source to support Digi Power X’s AI data center operations. The results of the study will be available in due course and the Company looks forward to reviewing the results in collaboration with NANO Nuclear upon completion of the study.

About Digi Power X

Digi Power X is an innovative energy infrastructure company that develops data centers to drive the expansion of sustainable energy assets.

