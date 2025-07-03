|Series
|RIKB 32 1015
|Settlement Date
|07/08/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|11,600
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|99.234
|/
|7.130
|Total Number of Bids Received
|13
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|14,600
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|9
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|9
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|99.234
|/
|7.130
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|99.289
|/
|7.120
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|99.234
|/
|7.130
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|99.274
|/
|7.120
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.289
|/
|7.120
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|98.304
|/
|7.300
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|99.195
|/
|7.140
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.26
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 32 1015
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
