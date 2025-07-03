Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 32 1015

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 32 1015
Settlement Date 07/08/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 11,600
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.234/7.130
Total Number of Bids Received 13
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 14,600
Total Number of Successful Bids 9
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 9
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 99.234/7.130
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 99.289/7.120
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 99.234/7.130
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 99.274/7.120
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 99.289/7.120
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 98.304/7.300
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 99.195/7.140
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.26

Recommended Reading