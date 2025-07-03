2025 Global Digital Economy Conference Opens in Beijing

BEIJING, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Global Digital Economy Conference (GDEC 2025) opened on July 2nd in Beijing. Held under the theme "Building a Digital-Friendly City," the conference attracted thousands of participants, including over 300 international guests from more than 50 countries and major international organizations.

At the opening ceremony, Beijing, in collaboration with over 40 partner cities from regions including Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America, jointly launched the Global Digital Economy City Alliance. Focusing on key issues such as the development of digital infrastructure, cross-border data governance, AI ethics, and smart city applications, the Alliance seeks to deepen collaboration among city clusters, jointly build industrial ecosystems, and promote innovations in digital governance. The establishment of the Alliance marks a shift in digital economy cooperation -- from bilateral exchanges to multilateral coordination, and from project-based initiatives to institutionalized mechanisms.

From the "Digital Economy Partner Cities" initiative proposed at GDEC 2023, to Beijing's launch of a "Six-Action Plans" with the first group of member cities in 2024, and now to the founding of the Alliance in 2025 with support from the United Nations Institute for Training and Research, the International Telecommunication Union, and the International Trade Centre, these milestones reflect Beijing's ongoing commitment to exploring innovative visions and pathways for digital economy development.

Approved by the State Council of China, GDEC 2025 is jointly hosted by the Beijing Municipal People's Government, the Cyberspace Administration of China, the National Data Administration, Xinhua News Agency, and the United Nations Development Programme. The conference follows a "1+6+N" structure -- comprising one opening ceremony, six main forums, and multiple thematic forums and featured events.

