PBK Miner announces progress on its AI cloud mining infrastructure after raising $80 million in Series B funding

Carshalton, UK, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded in 2019, PBK Miner, a UK cloud mining platform, announced the successful completion of its Series B financing, receiving $80 million to support the integration of artificial intelligence technology into its cloud mining business. This round of financing was participated by several investment institutions with expertise in the fields of blockchain and sustainable technology.





PBKMiner said the newly raised funds will be used to enhance its global network of renewable energy data centers and develop artificial intelligence mining systems designed to improve operational efficiency. These systems are designed to dynamically manage computing resources, predict optimal mining intervals, and reduce overall energy consumption, thereby increasing block verification success rates and operational stability.

PBKMiner currently operates more than 100 data centers in multiple countries. These facilities are powered by renewable energy such as wind and solar, in line with the company's environmentally sustainable mining strategy. The platform reportedly serves 8.5 million users in 183+ countries and regions.

Cloud Mining Overview

Cloud mining allows users to access cryptocurrency mining capabilities by renting computing power from a service provider, without having to purchase and maintain physical hardware. This model provides an alternative to traditional mining, which usually requires significant capital investment and technical expertise.

Newbie-friendly: No technical skills required. New users get an instant $10 sign-up bonus.

In the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, ease of use and sustainable profitability are essential. PBKMiner's cloud mining service is an attractive option for beginners looking for a reliable source of passive income.

PBKMiner supports a variety of digital assets, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDT, USDC, LTC, XRP, SOL and BCH, etc. The mining business is fully managed by PBKMiner, including hardware maintenance and infrastructure operations.





Integration of artificial intelligence

PBKMiner integrates artificial intelligence into the cloud mining framework, aiming to optimize resource allocation and performance in real time. This approach is expected to reduce electricity consumption in renewable energy centers and increase system responsiveness.

The company has said it plans to expand its green data center footprint in Europe, North America, and Asia. The centers are expected to use wind and hydroelectric power to provide low-cost and sustainable mining capacity.

PBKMiner now offers flexible smart cloud mining plans:

2-day strategy : return rate +6.7%

: return rate +6.7% 5-day strategy : return rate +6.19%

: return rate +6.19% 15-day strategy : return rate +20.9%

: return rate +20.9% 30-day strategy: return rate +55.7%

These performance figures are not speculation, but are based on real usage data from millions of users. This is due to PBKMiner's AI-driven profit optimization engine and result-oriented cloud mining model.

One of the most attractive aspects of AI cloud mining plans is the ultra-low investment threshold and flexible contract period. For example, a 2-day cloud mining strategy starts at only $100.

How to start AI cloud mining with PBKMiner

1.Register: Sign up now and get a $10 welcome bonus, plus a $0.60 daily login bonus.

Choose a contract: Select a mining plan that fits your budget and financial goals. All available plans support AI cloud mining. Start earning: Once your contract is activated, PBKMiner’s intelligent platform will take care of the rest - ensuring seamless and efficient mining operations to maximize your profits.

About PBKMiner

Founded in 2019, PBKMiner represents a new generation of AI-driven cloud mining technology, based on data, performance, and trust. The platform supports cloud mining of XRP, BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE, and SOL. With a rapidly growing global user base, PBKMiner will stand out as one of the most promising cryptocurrency investment opportunities in 2025, especially for investors who seek sustainable long-term returns rather than speculative gains.

For full details and participation options please visit:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.