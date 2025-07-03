Only Transparency and Accountability Can Save CERN: Stop Billions in Waste, Unlock Life-Saving Innovations

DALLAS, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Crosetto Foundation for the Reduction of Cancer Deaths, an accredited nonprofit, issues an “urgent appeal to Members of the European Parliament and national parliaments: freeze funding for CERN’s Phase 2 upgrades of the ATLAS and CMS experiments”.

On June 20, the CERN Council approved these plans.

The Foundation sent documentation (https://bit.ly/3TMnDNI) to 720 MEPs on June 30 showing that “CERN’s plans will squander over €12 billion of taxpayer money in the next decade”.

A previous email on June 23 (https://bit.ly/4era28b), opened by 56.2% MEPs, demonstrated how CERN inefficiency has cost €4 billion already—and more critically, it has delayed life-saving medical imaging innovations that could halve cancer deaths.

The issue is CERN’s Level-1 Trigger system, which filters valuable data from radiation. “CERN’s FPGA-Based approach consumes 650 kW yet can only perform about 66 operations on each dataset arriving every 25 nanoseconds.”

“By contrast, the 3D-Flow system invented by the Italian-American scientist Dario Crosetto delivers over 8,000 operations at just 6 kW—meeting CERN’s requirements through 2042, for a fraction of the cost.” The Foundation says taxpayers deserve to know.

The 3D-Flow invention not only advances physics research but also enables the 3D-CBS (3D Complete Body Screening), an advanced PET/CT device capable of early, cost-effective cancer detection that can save millions of lives.

The Crosetto Foundation is calling for a public comparison of CERN’s and Crosetto’s systems to ensure funding goes to scientifically sound solutions.

“Your support is vital. With your contribution, we can demand accountability, prevent further waste of taxpayer funds, and accelerate life-saving cancer.”

“Your donation is an investment in a healthier, brighter future for all, with the potential to halve cancer deaths,” the Foundation emphasizes.

The Foundation has been awarded the Gold Seal for Transparency by Guidestar for eight consecutive years.

Your contributions support its mission to defend taxpayers and cancer patients by advocating for scientific integrity, transparency, and efficient use of research funds to accelerate life-saving innovations.

