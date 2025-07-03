Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP Announces the Third Annual ORY APAC-US Conference on July 8-9, 2025 at Capella Singapore

Singapore, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK and SINGAPORE – July 3, 2025 –Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP and its affiliate firm in Singapore Ortoli Rosenstadt Ye Pte. Ltd. are proud to announce the Third-Annual ORY APAC-US Conference, a two-day global event taking place on July 8–9, 2025, at Capella Singapore. The event will bring together financial professionals, investors, and emerging growth companies from across Asia and the U.S. to explore strategies for success in the U.S. capital markets and the evolving dynamics of global finance.



Co-hosted by the Nasdaq Stock Market, this premier conference is tailored for companies, entrepreneurs, and market participants seeking deeper insights into U.S. IPO pathways, capital raising, and the latest innovations shaping capital markets.

The 2025 conference is proudly presented in collaboration with a distinguished group of organizations and sponsors, including the Singapore Tourism Board, Singapore International Chamber of Commerce, Singapore Airlines, and a host of other prominent local and international enterprises. Zhenling Zhang

With representation from over 100 companies, 50 professional service firms, and 20 financial institutions, along with hundreds of legal, financial, and strategic advisors, the conference promises to deliver rich insights and exceptional networking opportunities for more than 500 attendees.

“Our third annual ORY Conference is driven by a shared commitment to shape the future through collaboration, innovation, and global synergy. This conference is more than a meeting of minds - it’s a platform for action,” said William Rosenstadt, Managing Partner of Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP, “As we navigate the complexities of an increasingly interconnected world, our goal is to foster progress, strengthen partnerships, and turn bold ideas into enduring impact.”

Jason Ye, Managing Partner of Ortoli Rosenstadt Ye Pte. Ltd. added, “Our sincere gratitude to the Singapore Tourism Board for supporting our vision. With their support, we are proud to showcase Singapore as a global financial hub and bring together business leaders from around the world for a conference that bridges borders and sparks innovation. A Global-Asia node for business, Singapore’s attributes – sustainability, innovation, accessibility, trust, and safety – create synergies that enable delegates and events like ORY APAC-US Conference to achieve meaningful and lasting impact across the industry, society, and environment.”

For registration, agenda and further details of the event, visit conference website www.oryconference.com.

About the Organizers

About Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP

Founded in 2006, Ortoli Rosenstadt is a New York-based law firm representing global clients. The firm provides cutting-edge, solution-oriented legal advice to its clients in a wide variety of practice areas, including corporate & securities, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, real estate, employment, intellectual property, and litigation.

About Ortoli Rosenstadt Ye Pte. Ltd.

As an affiliate of the New York-based law firm Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP (“OR NY”), Ortoli Rosenstadt Ye Ptd. Ltd. (“ORY Singapore”) serves as OR NY’s flagship office in Asia. Strategically located and specializing in U.S. capital markets, ORY Singapore supports the needs of emerging growth companies across the region. Fully registered with Singapore’s Ministry of Law since 2022, ORY Singapore provides expert legal counsel to Asia-based businesses navigating cross-border transactions worldwide.