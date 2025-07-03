ALPHAMIN PROVIDES Q2 2025 OPERATIONAL UPDATE/ FILES AMENDED CONSTITUTION

GRAND BAIE, MAURITIUS, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX)( “Alphamin” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an operational update as follows:

Q2 2025 contained tin production of 4,106 tonnes following a phased operational restart on 15 April 2025 (Q1 2025: 4,270 tonnes)

Contained tin sales of 4,587 tonnes for the quarter, up 19% from the prior period

Q2 2025 EBITDA 2,3 guidance of US$75m (Q1 2025 actual: US$62m)

Strong cash flow generation with Net Cash increasing by US$52m from the prior quarter to US$50m

First exploration drill hole at Mpama South since the restart intersected visible mineralisation





Operational and Financial Summary for the Quarter ended June 20251

1Information is disclosed on a 100% basis. Alphamin indirectly owns 84.14% of its operating subsidiary to which the information relates. 2Q2 2025 EBITDA and AISC represent management’s guidance. 3This is not a standardized financial measure and may not be comparable to similar financial measures of other issuers.See “Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures” below for the composition and calculation of this financial measure.



Operational and Financial Performance

Contained tin production of 4,106 tonnes for the quarter ended June 2025 was below the targeted quarterly production of 5,000 tonnes due to the impact of the temporary cessation of operations on 13 March 2025 related to security concerns and the phased restart from 15 April 2025. The months of May and June 2025 recorded contained tin production of 3,361 tonnes which was in line with the annualised target of 20,000 tonnes. The processing facilities performed well and above target – overall plant recoveries averaged 77% during the quarter (Q1: 75%).

Q2 2025 contained tin sales of 4,587 tonnes was recorded against production of 4,106 tonnes as the sales backlog from Q1 was cleared. The average tin price achieved was in line with the prior quarter at US$32,512/t – the tin price is currently trading at around US$33,700/t.

Q2 2025 AISC per tonne of tin sold is estimated at US$16,500 (Q1: US$16,279) which is higher than under normal operating conditions due to the impact of the operational stop on 13 March 2025 and subsequent restart during the second half of April 2025. Operating expenditures included fixed costs and payroll for the full quarter as well as care and maintenance and mine restart costs while tin production recommenced in a phased manner from 15 April 2025.

EBITDA guidance for Q2 2025 is US$75m, 21% higher than the previous quarter’s actual of US$62m. This increase is primarily due to additional tin sales during Q2 2025 which included clearing of the backlog experienced during the prior quarter.

The Company had US$110m in cash at 30 June 2025 after settlement of its FY2024 final DRC tax payment of US$38m at end April 2025, a reduction of its overdraft balance by US$14m to US$39m and payment of the first FY2025 provisional DRC tax instalment of US$14m. The Net Cash position of US$50m improved by US$52m from a Net Debt position of US$2m the prior quarter. During Q2 2025, the Company recommenced utilisation of a portion of its tin prepayment arrangement with offtaker Gerald Metals.

Exploration update

Alphamin’s exploration strategy focuses on three key objectives:

Increase the Mpama North and Mpama South Resource base and life of mine Discover the next tin deposit in close proximity to the Bisie mine Ongoing grassroots exploration in search of remote tin deposits on the large prospective land package





Exploration drilling at Mpama North and Mpama South re-commenced during Q4 2024.

Mpama South

A single rig surface drilling campaign at Mpama South targeting both down-dip, up-dip and strike extensions is underway with four holes completed to date. The first two holes to the far south of the current mineralised zone designed to test the lower grade southern extents did not intersect visual tin mineralisation. The subsequent holes were planned 50-80m below the current resource boundary and at depth. The first of these holes (BGH191A) intercepted multiple narrow cassiterite veins 82m below the current Resource boundary over three zones of 9.04 m, 0.86m and 1.04m that potentially extends the mineralised system. The next two of these drillholes (BGH192 and BGH193) were completed with BGH192 intersecting visible cassiterite veins and BGH193 not intersecting any visible cassiterite. Hole BGH194 was drilled and completed during Q2 2025 and intercepted visible cassiterite veins further north of BGH193 and below the current Resource.

Mpama North

A single rig exploration campaign of geological fan drilling from underground at Mpama North on the northern open extensions of the mineralised zone started in Q4 2024. This campaign was aimed at better understanding the geological structure in this area. These eight holes totalling 1,525m, intersected a number of chlorite alteration zones associated with tin mineralisation as well as minor cassiterite veins. One hole in particular intersected wide zones of massive sulphides which are frequently used as a hanging wall marker horizon potentially indicating further cassiterite mineralisation at depth.

The next drill holes at Mpama North are targeting an extension to mineralisation at depth along strike to the north. The first of these drillholes (MNUD008A) was completed in early January 2025 and intersected a thick chlorite altered zone of visual tin cassiterite approximately 20m north of the previously most northerly Resource drillhole and some 200m below the bottom of the current mining echelon. The second of these planned drillholes (MNUD009) also intersected a thick zone of significant visual tin cassiterite a further ~20m north of drillhole MNUD008A. The third drillhole on strike was completed in Q1 2025 without a visual cassiterite intersection.

The Company will be flying a dedicated surface drill rig to site to commence with drilling for extensions of the Mpama North deposit at depth.

The Company expects to release external laboratory assays for exploration drilling to date during Q3 2025.

Amendments to Constitution

The Company has filed an amended Constitution with the Registrar of Companies (Mauritius) that contains certain changes to its Constitution relating to the election, appointment and removal of directors and the declaration and payment of dividends, to clarify these provisions and enhance the Company’s corporate governance. The amendments were overwhelmingly approved by shareholders by special resolution at the Company’s annual general and special meeting held on June 18, 2025 (the “Meeting”). Full details of the amendments are contained in the Company’s management information circular dated May 8, 2025 furnished in connection with the Meeting and a copy of the full amended Constitution will be filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca once the filing is approved by the Registrar.

Qualified Persons

Mr. Clive Brown, Pr. Eng., B.Sc. Engineering (Mining), is a qualified person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release other than in the section “Exploration update”. He is a Principal Consultant and Director of Bara Consulting Pty Limited, an independent technical consultant to the Company.

Mr. Jeremy Witley, Pr. Sci. Nat., BSc. (Hons) Mining Geology, MSc (Eng), is a qualified person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in the section “Exploration update”. He is Head of Mineral Resources at the MSA Group (Pty) Ltd and is an independent technical consultant to the Company.

